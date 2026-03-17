Bulgaria: NRA Clarifies Tax Returns - Submitted in Leva, Payments in Euros

Bulgarians are reminded that annual tax returns must be filed by the end of April, with any additional tax due to be paid in euros. Boryana Georgieva from the National Revenue Agency (NRA) told Bulgarian National Radio that pre-filled declarations have been available since last week and can be accessed using a PIK code issued by the agency. These declarations list income in leva, reflecting earnings from the previous year, while the tax payment itself is made in euros.

The annual declaration form for individuals remains largely unchanged from last year, whether submitted on paper or electronically. Georgieva explained that employers and other income payers were required to report individual payments to the NRA by the end of February, and these reports form the basis of the pre-filled templates. To use the pre-filled declarations, taxpayers must possess either an electronic signature or a PIN issued by the NRA.

Filing online by the end of March entitles individuals with no outstanding obligations to a 5% discount on any additional tax owed. Georgieva emphasized that taxpayers must have cleared any public arrears before submitting their declaration. The standard deadline for reporting personal income is April 30, with adjustments allowed until September. For those carrying out business activities, the submission deadline is June 30, and adjustments can also be made after filing.

The NRA representative also highlighted the main tax benefits available for families with children, reminding taxpayers to apply them where applicable.