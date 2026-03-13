Internet on Arrival: Yettel Offers a Prepaid eSIM for Mobile Data in Bulgaria

Yettel is the first local telecom to introduce a fully online purchase of a prepaid eSIM for mobile internet in Bulgaria

The service launches with two plans – Yettel 25 GB and Yettel 100 GB, both including days with unlimited data

No ID document or registration is required

Mobile internet has long been more than just a convenience – especially during a short stay in the country, it is one of the first steps toward smooth travel and easy trip planning. Yettel’s new prepaid eSIM service offers a convenient way to activate mobile data as soon as you arrive in Bulgaria – fully online, without the need to buy a physical SIM card or visit a store.

Unlike prepaid cards for voice services, which involve mandatory registration with an ID document, data-only prepaid cards come with no such obligation – a major convenience for short-term travel.

The service launches with two prepaid plans suitable for different trip durations. Yettel 25 GB is valid for 30 days from activation and includes unlimited MB for the first 5 days, followed by 25,000 MB for the remaining period, at a price of EUR 10,23 (BGN 20). Yettel 100 GB is valid for 60 days from activation, offers unlimited MB for the first 20 days, and 100,000 MB for the rest of the period, priced at EUR 40,90 (BGN 80).

The eSIM purchase process consists of 5 simple steps and is completed entirely online: selection of a preferred mobile data plan, providing an email address, digital code verification, payment details entry, and final confirmation.

After the purchase is completed, activation details are sent to the provided email address, and if an invoice has been requested, a PDF payment document is included as well. The purchase record contains a QR code along with the main service details – number, serial number, and activation code. The email also includes a button leading to a dedicated page with activation instructions for both iOS and Android devices.

Alongside the option for a quick mobile internet activation, Yettel also offers additional services that make organizing a short stay in the country much easier. Anyone arriving by car can also purchase an electronic vignette from the telecom’s website. A vignette (road toll pass) is mandatory for using Bulgaria’s national road network, and Yettel’s website and app offer all types available in the country: daily, weekend, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual.