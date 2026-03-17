Ukraine Marks Anniversary of Russia’s Sham Crimea Referendum

On March 16, 2026, Ukraine marked twelve years since Russia staged a sham referendum in Crimea, a move widely condemned as illegal by the international community. Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that during this period, nearly 300 individuals have been imprisoned on politically motivated charges, including 159 Crimean Tatars, while at least 430 people have been subject to such fabricated cases, with the actual number likely higher. The ministry emphasized that Russia’s occupation has turned Crimea into a zone of lawlessness, where residents face intimidation, persecution, and imprisonment based on their language, beliefs, or political views. The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people has been banned, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church forcibly curtailed. The occupation has also triggered the second major displacement of Crimean Tatars in 70 years, echoing the genocidal deportations of 1944. Tens of thousands were forced to leave, while those remaining are continuously pressured.

Ukraine stresses that Russia has transformed Crimea into a militarized outpost, serving both as a staging ground for aggression against Ukraine and as a destabilizing force in the Black Sea region. The ministry called for the immediate release of political prisoners, the protection of their rights, and provision of necessary medical care according to international humanitarian law. It urged international organizations, human rights defenders, and activists to maintain focus on human rights abuses in Crimea and reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to restoring territorial integrity by all available means.

Latvia also marked the anniversary, condemning the referendum and subsequent annexation as a violation of international law. The Latvian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia’s actions threaten global peace and stability and reiterated its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. Latvia highlighted ongoing human rights violations, including attacks on civilians, forced deportations, and persecution of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, and pledged continued long-term military and non-military support for Ukraine.

Türkiye reiterated its non-recognition of Russia’s annexation and described it as a violation of international law. The Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized ongoing attention to the status of Crimean Tatars and reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.

The annexation traces back to early 2014, following the ouster of pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. Pro-Russian forces, widely believed to be Russian military personnel without insignia, occupied key government buildings and secured the Crimean parliament. On March 16, 2014, the Kremlin-backed referendum took place despite calls for a boycott from Crimean Tatar leaders. Its results, favoring union with Russia, were internationally rejected, but President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated Crimea into the Russian Federation shortly thereafter.

Since the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Crimea has remained strategically critical for Russia. Ukrainian forces have conducted strikes on military targets in Crimea using missiles and unmanned aerial and naval vehicles supplied by Western allies, including British-French Storm Shadow missiles, damaging Black Sea Fleet assets in Sevastopol. These operations forced Russia to relocate some vessels to Novorossiysk. Russian authorities also staged referendums and annexed parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, linking Crimea with occupied Donbas regions and effectively extending control over about 15% of Ukraine’s territory.

Türkiye maintains a nuanced stance, balancing ties with Kyiv and Moscow while supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and monitoring conditions for Crimean Tatars. The historical connection of the Crimean Peninsula to the Ottoman Empire is noted, dating back to the 15th century, before Russia’s annexation following the 18th-century Russo-Turkish conflicts and the Treaty of Küçük Kaynarca.