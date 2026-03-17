Iran Warns Romania Against Allowing US Operations on Its Soil

Iran has issued a warning to Romania, stating that it will take political and legal action if the country permits the United States to operate military bases on its territory for operations targeting Iran. The statement was made by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Bagai during a press briefing in Tehran, as reported by Digi24.

Bagai stressed that allowing US forces access to Romanian bases would be considered active participation in military aggression against Iran. He added that such a move would violate international law and make Romania internationally accountable. "This would leave a black mark on the history of relations between Iran and Romania," he said, emphasizing that Iran would respond through both legal and political channels.

On March 11, Romania’s parliament approved a US request for the temporary deployment of military equipment and personnel in response to the conflict in Iran. Romanian President Nicusor Dan highlighted that the deployed assets are strictly defensive and grounded in the strategic partnership between the two countries. He reassured the public that the US presence enhances Romania’s security.