Cloudy Tuesday Ahead for Bulgaria with Rain and Mountain Snow

On Tuesday, much of Bulgaria will remain under considerable cloud cover. Winds across the country will generally be weak, while during the early morning hours reduced visibility is expected in some areas of Eastern Bulgaria and along the Danube. Nighttime and early morning temperatures will range from about minus 2°C to 3°C, with Sofia seeing minimum values close to 0°C.

Later in the day precipitation is forecast mainly in the mountainous parts of Western Bulgaria. In lower elevations it will fall as rain, while at higher altitudes it is expected to turn into snow. Forecasters say a moderate wind from the east will develop during the day. Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb to between 10°C and 15°C across most regions, while the capital should see around 12°C.

Atmospheric pressure will stay slightly below the usual levels for this time of year and is not expected to change significantly during the day.

Mountain areas will experience predominantly cloudy conditions. Rain showers are likely in the western mountain ranges in the afternoon, with snowfall anticipated above roughly 1,300 meters. Winds in higher terrain will be moderate to strong from the east. Temperatures at 1,200 meters elevation are forecast to reach around 7°C, while at 2,000 meters they will remain close to minus 1°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning hours will bring low clouds and patches of reduced visibility. Throughout the day the sky will remain mostly overcast. A moderate wind blowing from the east-southeast is expected, with daytime temperatures along the coast between 8°C and 10°C. Sea water temperatures will be around 7°C to 9°C, while wave conditions are predicted to remain relatively calm at about two points on the Beaufort scale.