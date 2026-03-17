Bulgaria’s Dams 75% Full, Several Reservoirs Begin Preventive Releases

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 16, 2026, Monday // 15:22
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Dams 75% Full, Several Reservoirs Begin Preventive Releases

As of March 16, 2026, Bulgaria’s major and complex dams hold a total of about 4,892.4 million cubic meters of water, which corresponds to roughly 74.85% of their overall storage capacity, BNT reported. The information was released by the Ministry of Environment and Water, which is responsible for monitoring water levels and managing the country’s key reservoirs.

Several dams have already reached full capacity. Among those completely filled are the Assenovets and Pchelina reservoirs. A number of others are also close to their maximum levels, exceeding 90% of capacity. This group includes the Srechenska Bara, Hristo Smirnenski, Kamchia, Yasna Polyana, Borovitsa, Studena, Aheloy, Domlyan, Alexander Stamboliyski and Krichim dams.

In a few locations, the reservoirs have begun overflowing. According to the ministry, water is currently spilling from the Assenovets, Pchelina and Pancharevo dams. As a precautionary measure to maintain sufficient free capacity, controlled releases are also being carried out at several other sites, including the Studena, Trakiets and Aheloy reservoirs.

Weather forecasts from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology indicate that rainfall is expected across many parts of the country toward the end of the week and at the beginning of next week, while snow is predicted in mountainous areas. Despite the expected precipitation, river levels are not anticipated to change significantly over the next three days. Hydrological monitoring shows that water quantities remain below the warning thresholds.

The Ministry of Environment and Water has called on local authorities to follow the measures outlined in the Flood Risk Management Plans for the 2022–2027 period. Municipal administrations are also advised to closely track hydrometeorological updates and warnings about potentially dangerous weather events published on the ministry’s official website.

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Tags: Bulgaria, dams, full, reservoirs

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