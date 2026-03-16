Fuel Price Surge May Push Basic Goods in Bulgaria Up by 20%!

Producers of basic food products in Bulgaria are warning that the continuing rise in fuel prices could soon be reflected in the cost of goods on the market. According to representatives of the sector, if the price of fuel does not stabilize in the near future, the production price of essential goods may increase by around 20%. At the same time, companies in the transport sector are calling for urgent talks with the government in order to discuss possible measures that could support the industry during the current surge in operating costs.

Early signals of the expected price pressure are already being felt by businesses. Bakeries and snack producers in Plovdiv say they have received notices from suppliers warning that services and deliveries may soon become significantly more expensive. Dimitar Yoltov, a baker from the city, explained that companies in the sector have already been informed through official emails that service prices could rise by as much as 20% if the situation continues.

Producers are also reporting a sharp jump in the cost of imported raw materials, particularly nuts coming from Turkey and countries in the Middle East. Yoltov noted that the difference compared with previous years is substantial. Raisins that were previously purchased for around four euros per kilogram now cost approximately 4.30 euros. The increase is even more visible in pistachios, which last year were bought from Turkey for about 12.50 euros per kilogram but are currently reaching nearly 20 euros.

Transport companies say the pressure is even greater in their sector. Industry representatives report that their expenses have risen by more than 35% since the beginning of the month due to higher fuel prices. Yordan Arabadzhiev, executive director of the Union of International Transporters, warned that smaller companies may soon struggle to repay loans and maintain their operations, a situation that could lead to bankruptcies in the sector.

The difficulties are already beginning to affect transport activity. Some companies have started refusing international transport assignments, while others have gone as far as surrendering their operating licenses. The industry has appealed both to the European Commission and to the caretaker government in Bulgaria, calling for urgent support measures that would help companies cope with the rising costs.

According to Arabadzhiev, discussions with the authorities are expected in the coming days in an attempt to find workable solutions. These could include compensation programs for businesses or other forms of assistance aimed particularly at transport companies, which are among the most affected by the fuel price surge.

Producers also warn that the situation may become more complicated in the weeks ahead. With Easter approaching, they expect additional increases in prices, which they describe as speculative, adding further pressure on both businesses and consumers.