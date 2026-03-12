More Bulgarians Choose the Netherlands and Belgium for Higher Education

Society » EDUCATION | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 14:07
Bulgaria: More Bulgarians Choose the Netherlands and Belgium for Higher Education @Pixabay

Interest among Bulgarian high school graduates in pursuing higher education abroad continues to grow, reflecting both the ongoing digital transformation of the economy and expectations for major changes in the future labor market. Data presented ahead of the upcoming World Education Fair, the country’s largest forum dedicated to international education, show that traditional study destinations remain popular, while economic conditions and technological developments are increasingly shaping where students choose to apply. For many Bulgarian families, sending a child to study abroad has become a decision that requires long-term preparation and financial planning, according to information reported by BTA.

The Netherlands has strengthened its position as one of the most attractive options for Bulgarian students seeking a university education outside the country. While last year around 27% of enrolled applicants selected Dutch universities, the share has risen significantly in 2026. By March this year, nearly 39% of Bulgarian candidates applying through the fair indicated the Netherlands as their preferred destination.

Belgium is also drawing growing attention among prospective students. One of the most visible developments in 2026 is the sharp rise in applications to Belgian universities, which have recorded an increase of 38%. The country is gaining popularity largely due to its comparatively low tuition costs. With an annual fee of about EUR 1,181, Belgium is emerging as one of the most affordable places in Europe for international higher education.

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Tags: Bulgarian, education, Netherlands, Belgium

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