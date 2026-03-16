Authorities in Bulgaria: Middle East Conflict Has Minimal Impact on Prices, Consumer Basket Rises Slightly

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has so far had no substantial effect on the prices of goods and services in Bulgaria. Authorities report that the domestic market remains stable, and recent increases in fuel costs have translated only into minor adjustments at the consumer level, typically amounting to a few cents. This assessment was shared by the chairman of the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism during the weekly briefing.

Further reading: Annual Inflation in Bulgaria Hits 3.3%, Some Prices Soar 36%

Slight upward trends are observed in wholesale food prices, contributing to a modest increase in the overall consumer basket, which has risen by roughly one euro from the previous week to reach 58 euros. The largest price jumps are seen in fruits and vegetables: tomatoes are around 11% more expensive than a year ago, cucumbers have surged by 43%, and lemons have climbed by about 70%. Tangerines and oranges have also risen, by approximately 11–12%. At the same time, many staple products remain cheaper compared to last year, including potatoes, cabbage, carrots, onions, sugar, beans, and rice. Dairy products show a moderate increase of 3-4% for yellow cheese, cheese, and butter, while pork prices have slightly declined.

Service-sector prices, particularly in restaurants and catering, continue to rise, with some establishments implementing even double-digit increases. Authorities have already issued regulations to address excessive price hikes, according to Alexander Kolyachev, chairman of the Consumers’ and Consumers’ Confederation.

The euro transition process in Bulgaria is progressing smoothly. Approximately 89% of the population’s levs have already been exchanged, leaving around 3.4 billion leva in circulation. Experts note that the remaining 10–11% of banknotes is of limited significance, as the vast majority of the process is complete. Euro banknotes are widely available, and normal monetary circulation continues without issues, with Bulgarian Posts having handled over 175,000 exchange operations since the beginning of the transition.

Data from the Ministry of Interior indicate that attempts to circulate counterfeit currency are very limited. Only six cases involved the new euro banknotes, with a total of 187 counterfeit attempts recorded since the start of the year.

The dual display requirement for prices in levs and euros, mandated by the Law on the Introduction of the Euro, will remain in effect until August 8, 2026, the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism confirmed.

Consumer oversight remains active. Since last year, the Consumer Protection Commission has carried out more than 6,100 inspections, with roughly 11% revealing violations, indicating that most traders comply with the rules. Recent inspections focused on catering establishments, clothing stores, and children’s goods outlets. The commission has received about 1,050 citizen complaints, predominantly concerning high electricity and water bills, which have been forwarded to relevant authorities.

Fuel price monitoring at gas stations is also underway, with 54 locations inspected so far, though the final data from these checks have not yet been analyzed. Overall, authorities emphasize that the domestic market remains stable, with only minor fluctuations in specific product categories.