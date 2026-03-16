Annual Inflation in Bulgaria Hits 3.3%, Some Prices Soar 36%

In February 2026, Bulgaria saw its monthly inflation reach 0.4%, while the annual rate slowed slightly to 3.3% compared to February 2025, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI). Since the start of the year, prices have risen by 1.0%, and the average annual inflation over the period March 2025 to February 2026 stood at 4.5%. Over the longer term, the three-year accumulated inflation is 11.1%, and over five years, it reaches 41.8%.

The February data show that the largest price increases were registered in several consumer groups. “Information and Communication” rose by 1.3%, while “Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco” increased by 1.0%, and “Restaurants and Accommodation Services” by 0.8%. Food and non-alcoholic beverages overall climbed by 0.7%. Within this category, certain vegetables experienced steep price jumps: peppers soared 36%, cabbage rose 11.2%, leafy greens 9.5%, cucumbers 7.9%, and tomatoes 6.2%. Other foods such as potatoes (3.9%), citrus fruits (3.0%), eggs (2.2%), and Dobrudzha bread (1.7%) also recorded higher prices.

At the same time, several food items saw a decline. Pork prices dropped by 2.4%, margarine by 2.3%, butter by 2.2%, lentils by 1.7%, and yellow cheese by 0.8%. Rice, flour, and poultry meat also became cheaper. Non-food items registering notable increases included flowers (5.4%), pellets (2.7%), and central gas supply (2.2%), while cigarettes rose 1.5%, and cinema and theater services by 1.9%. Conversely, international flights fell sharply by 11.4%, with household appliances such as televisions (-4.9%) and air conditioners (-3.0%) also losing value.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), used for EU comparisons, showed monthly inflation of 0.2% and annual inflation at 2.1% for February. For lower-income households, reflected in the “small basket,” prices rose 0.6% month-on-month and 2.9% year-on-year, with food items up 1.3% and services slightly higher by 0.1%, while non-food items decreased by 0.2%.

Compared to January 2026, when monthly inflation was 0.6% and annual inflation 3.5%, the February figures indicate a modest slowdown. Analysts note that the overall trend is stabilizing, with price fluctuations concentrated in specific categories such as vegetables and certain services, while some household and transport goods are becoming more affordable.