US Tankers Touch Down in Romania to Support Middle East Operations

The first three US aerial refueling aircraft have arrived in Romania as part of a temporary deployment requested by Washington amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to reports from Digi 24 TV. This deployment is conducted under the framework of the US-Romania partnership agreement and was approved by the Romanian parliament last week for a period of 90 days. It includes refueling aircraft, along with surveillance and satellite communication equipment, to support the US-Israeli military operations against Iran.

The KC-135 Stratotanker planes landed on Sunday at Base 90 near Bucharest. After being refueled, they are scheduled to fly to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Constanta County, from where they will commence their aerial refueling missions. These tankers are designed to refuel combat aircraft in flight, including models such as the F-15, F-22, and F-35.

Defense Minister Radu Miruta confirmed the arrival and stated that additional aircraft are expected in the coming days, in line with the number specified by the parliamentary decision. Each aircraft arrived accompanied by the necessary military personnel to carry out their operational duties. This deployment marks the start of Romania’s direct logistical support for the ongoing conflict through US forces stationed on its territory.