From Champions to Ministers: Radev’s Coalition Unveils High-Profile Lineup Ahead of Parliamentary Elections

Politics | March 16, 2026, Monday // 13:17
Bulgaria: From Champions to Ministers: Radev’s Coalition Unveils High-Profile Lineup Ahead of Parliamentary Elections

Rumen Radev, the former president of Bulgaria, will spearhead the electoral lists of “Progressive Bulgaria” in the 2nd MIR (Multi-member constituency) of Burgas and the 25th MIR in Sofia, as confirmed by the party. Alongside him, the coalition has positioned a mix of prominent athletes, former members of Radev’s presidential team, and ministers from previous caretaker governments at the top of other regional lists.

In Plovdiv city, former national volleyball team captain Vladimir Nikolov will lead, while Olympic karate champion Ivet Goranova takes the helm in Lovech. Swimming marathon World Cup winner Petar Stoychev will head the list in Smolyan, and the artist Encho Kiryazov will lead in Yambol. From the political sphere, former caretaker Prime Minister and ex-chief of staff Galab Donev will appear first in Pazardzhik, and Dimitar Stoyanov, Radev’s former security and defense secretary and ex-military minister, will lead in Haskovo.

Other former ministers from caretaker governments are prominently represented. Ivan Demerdzhiev, ex-Minister of Interior and Justice, will lead in Kardzhali; Rositsa Karamfilova, former Environment Minister, in Blagoevgrad; Dr. Ilin Dimitrov, former Tourism Minister, in Varna; Ivan Shishkov, ex-Regional Minister, in Vratsa; Yavor Gechev, former Agriculture Minister, in Kyustendil; and Alexander Pulev, former Minister of Electronic Governance, in Stara Zagora.

Former BSP MEP Petar Vitanov will head the list in Pernik, while political commentator Slavi Vassilev leads in Silistra. In Sofia, beyond Radev, Mihaela Dotsova, ex-Director of the Legal Directorate at the Ministry of Environment and Water, will lead in the 23rd MIR, and Stefan Belchev, former Deputy Minister of Finance and Director of the State Financial Inspection, in the 24th MIR. The former head of the National Social Security Organization, Rumen Milanov, is at the top in the Sofia region.

The complete roster of “Progressive Bulgaria” list leaders also includes Prof. Dr. Yanka Tyankova in Veliko Tarnovo, Major Eng. Tsvetomir Tsvetanov in Vidin, Nikolai Kosev in Gabrovo, Rumen Muntyanov in Dobrich, Dimitar Petrov in Montana, Dimitar Zdravkov in Pleven, Gen. Ivan Lalov in Plovdiv, Malomir Vlasov in Razgrad, Arch. Zhivka Buchukovska in Ruse, Vesela Momcheva-Town in Sliven, Dr. Yavor Plashilski in Shumen, among others.

This lineup highlights a deliberate strategy of combining well-known public figures, accomplished athletes, and experienced political administrators to strengthen the coalition’s appeal across multiple regions, presenting “Progressive Bulgaria” as a high-profile and diverse electoral force in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

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Tags: Radev, Progressive, Bulgaria

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