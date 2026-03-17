Bulgaria Braces for Rain, Snow, and Sudden Cold Spells Ahead of Spring

In the second half of March, Bulgaria will experience more changeable and unsettled weather, with a mixture of clouds, precipitation, and temperatures hovering around early spring levels. Monday brings sunshine, though reduced visibility will persist in some valleys, lowlands, and around reservoirs. In the afternoon, cloud cover will increase temporarily, with daytime highs reaching 10 to 15-16 degrees.

From Tuesday onward, cloudiness will become more frequent, with rain expected in western parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, accompanied by snow in the mountainous regions. Midweek, stronger winds from the north-northeast will bring colder air, spreading precipitation across more areas. During this cold spell, snow may fall not only in the mountains but also in some higher valleys and parts of the Fore-Balkans, though these will be isolated and unstable.

Temperatures will gradually decline as the week progresses. While Wednesday may see highs of 7-12 degrees, by Friday daily values will drop to 4-10 degrees, with mornings remaining relatively mild, not dipping below minus 5 degrees. Toward the end of the month, precipitation is forecast around March 25 in southern Bulgaria, with additional rain or snow in various areas at the very end of March. Due to temperatures hovering near freezing, forecasts do not rule out occasional “stork snow,” consisting of wet, heavy, and unstable snowfalls.

Overall, daily temperatures will fluctuate, dropping to 5-10 degrees on rainy days and rising to 15-16 degrees during sunnier periods. Astronomical spring begins on March 20, Friday, and the country will switch to daylight saving time on the night of March 28 to 29, moving clocks forward by one hour, Nova TV reminds.