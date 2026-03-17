Drones Turn the Tide: Ukraine Foils Russia’s Massive Offensive

Ukrainian forces have successfully disrupted a large-scale Russian offensive that had been planned for late last year and intended to continue this spring, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a recent interview with CNN and on social media. He described the effort as a strategic success, emphasizing that it was not only about territory but also about the resilience and effectiveness of Ukraine’s personnel, who prevented a major escalation of Russian attacks.

Zelensky credited much of this success to advanced drone technologies, particularly first-person view (FPV) drones and other unmanned systems, which he said have contributed to Russia losing between 30,000 and 35,000 troops each month. The Ukrainian leader highlighted the role of these technologies in counteroffensive operations that have blunted Russia’s planned spring offensive.

Commenting on Kremlin intentions, Zelensky argued that Vladimir Putin has never genuinely sought to end the war. He accused Putin of pretending to negotiate under pressure from the United States, particularly from former President Donald Trump, while continuing to press ultimatums demanding Ukrainian withdrawal from occupied territory. Zelensky stressed that Putin’s real objective remains the continuation of conflict rather than compromise.

The Ukrainian president also warned about the economic impact of ongoing global tensions. He noted that while sanctions and Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have created a deficit exceeding USD 100 billion in 2026, Russia has simultaneously generated around USD 10 billion in just two weeks of the Middle East conflict. Zelensky called this development particularly dangerous, as it strengthens Putin’s confidence in continuing the war and potentially undermines efforts to pressure Moscow toward meaningful negotiations.

Zelensky concluded that continued international pressure, particularly from the United States, remains crucial to prevent Russia from pursuing further aggressive actions and to limit the financial and strategic gains that Moscow is obtaining from conflicts outside Ukraine.