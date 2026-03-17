Drones Turn the Tide: Ukraine Foils Russia’s Massive Offensive

Bulgaria Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine, PM Vows Long-Term Partnership
Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s continued support for Ukraine during a working meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk.
Ukrainian forces have successfully disrupted a large-scale Russian offensive that had been planned for late last year and intended to continue this spring, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a recent interview with CNN and on social media. He described the effort as a strategic success, emphasizing that it was not only about territory but also about the resilience and effectiveness of Ukraine’s personnel, who prevented a major escalation of Russian attacks.
Zelensky credited much of this success to advanced drone technologies, particularly first-person view (FPV) drones and other unmanned systems, which he said have contributed to Russia losing between 30,000 and 35,000 troops each month. The Ukrainian leader highlighted the role of these technologies in counteroffensive operations that have blunted Russia’s planned spring offensive.
Commenting on Kremlin intentions, Zelensky argued that Vladimir Putin has never genuinely sought to end the war. He accused Putin of pretending to negotiate under pressure from the United States, particularly from former President Donald Trump, while continuing to press ultimatums demanding Ukrainian withdrawal from occupied territory. Zelensky stressed that Putin’s real objective remains the continuation of conflict rather than compromise.
The Ukrainian president also warned about the economic impact of ongoing global tensions. He noted that while sanctions and Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have created a deficit exceeding USD 100 billion in 2026, Russia has simultaneously generated around USD 10 billion in just two weeks of the Middle East conflict. Zelensky called this development particularly dangerous, as it strengthens Putin’s confidence in continuing the war and potentially undermines efforts to pressure Moscow toward meaningful negotiations.
Zelensky concluded that continued international pressure, particularly from the United States, remains crucial to prevent Russia from pursuing further aggressive actions and to limit the financial and strategic gains that Moscow is obtaining from conflicts outside Ukraine.
During a discussion about Israel’s operations in Lebanon, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly referenced Ukraine, expressing surprise that people continue to live there amid the ongoing war.
On March 16, 2026, Ukraine marked twelve years since Russia staged a sham referendum in Crimea, a move widely condemned as illegal by the international community.
Between 2022 and 2026, Bulgaria provided humanitarian and technical energy assistance to Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Energy.
Ukrainian forces have achieved significant advances on the Oleksandrivka front in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, marking the culmination of months of careful planning and preparatory operations
President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that Ukraine has received 11 requests from other countries seeking assistance in countering Shahed-type attack drones, highlighting Kyiv’s growing role as an expert in drone defense.
The European Union and Hungarian opposition figures have sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over recent comments directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, describing them as a threat
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began