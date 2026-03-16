67% of Young Bulgarian Men Are Single

In Bulgaria, a significant portion of young men remain single and continue living with their parents, highlighting a growing social trend among men under 35. Stefan Stanev, a mentor at an academy for single men, discussed this phenomenon in an interview on the podcast "YouTube:Special," pointing to statistics that reveal 67% of men aged 25 to 35 are single, with 35% of them not having gone on a date over the past year. While this pattern is seen globally, Bulgaria stands out due to the particularly high number of young men who remain in the parental home, a contrast to the 35% of women in the same age group in similar circumstances.

Stanev also notes that the sense of isolation has deepened over time. In 2005, only 3% of men reported having no close friends, but today that figure has surged to 18%. The trend reflects a broader withdrawal from social life, with many young men choosing the comfort of home over in-person interactions. Work and fitness often take precedence over cultivating friendships or hobbies, leaving many without the social experience needed to develop communication skills.

The mentor explains that these men often avoid social situations due to anxiety, past traumas, and internal self-criticism. “It is very difficult for them to make friends because they prefer to stay at home, in front of the computer, rather than go out, face their fears, the anxiety in their bodies, the past traumas and the other voices in their heads, and develop communication skills,” Stanev observes. This self-imposed isolation, combined with reliance on online dating platforms as a substitute for real-life connection, contributes to a decline in social skills and further reinforces their withdrawal from broader society.