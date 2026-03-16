67% of Young Bulgarian Men Are Single

Society | March 16, 2026, Monday // 11:24
Bulgaria: 67% of Young Bulgarian Men Are Single Photo: Stella Ivanova

In Bulgaria, a significant portion of young men remain single and continue living with their parents, highlighting a growing social trend among men under 35. Stefan Stanev, a mentor at an academy for single men, discussed this phenomenon in an interview on the podcast "YouTube:Special," pointing to statistics that reveal 67% of men aged 25 to 35 are single, with 35% of them not having gone on a date over the past year. While this pattern is seen globally, Bulgaria stands out due to the particularly high number of young men who remain in the parental home, a contrast to the 35% of women in the same age group in similar circumstances.

Stanev also notes that the sense of isolation has deepened over time. In 2005, only 3% of men reported having no close friends, but today that figure has surged to 18%. The trend reflects a broader withdrawal from social life, with many young men choosing the comfort of home over in-person interactions. Work and fitness often take precedence over cultivating friendships or hobbies, leaving many without the social experience needed to develop communication skills.

The mentor explains that these men often avoid social situations due to anxiety, past traumas, and internal self-criticism. “It is very difficult for them to make friends because they prefer to stay at home, in front of the computer, rather than go out, face their fears, the anxiety in their bodies, the past traumas and the other voices in their heads, and develop communication skills,” Stanev observes. This self-imposed isolation, combined with reliance on online dating platforms as a substitute for real-life connection, contributes to a decline in social skills and further reinforces their withdrawal from broader society.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: single, men, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Over 2,000 Coal Jobs Vanish in Bulgaria as Low-Carbon Transition Hits Hard

Over 2,000 jobs in Bulgaria’s coal sector have been lost amid the ongoing shift toward a low-carbon economy, CITUB President Plamen Dimitrov reported at a labor market forum focused on the energy transition

Business » Industry | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Serbia’s New Missiles Leave Bulgaria’s Air Defenses Helpless

For weeks, the first confirmed deployment of hypersonic missiles in Europe outside Russia and Belarus has sparked intense debate among politicians and military analysts

World » Southeast Europe | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

The Weather in Bulgaria on March 18: Showers, Snow in Mountains, Strong Winds Expected

On Wednesday, March 18, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies, according to the NIMH forecast. In southern regions, scattered rain showers are expected in the afternoon, while the mountainous areas will see light snow

Society » Environment | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Mourns Puppet Theatre Icon Slava Racheva

Slava Racheva, a defining figure in Bulgarian puppet theatre and a performer cherished by generations, has passed away, the Sofia Puppet Theatre confirmed.

Society » Obituaries | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 16:25

US NATO Envoy Reaffirms Bulgaria as Strong Ally Amid Iran Tensions

During a meeting in Brussels as part of the Foreign Affairs Council, Minister Nadezhda Neynsky held talks with the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, focusing on the escalating situation in Iran and condemning Tehran’s attacks across t

Politics » Defense | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 16:13

Migration Trends: Who Are the Third-Country Nationals Working in Bulgaria?

Discussion around the admission of third-country workers to the Bulgarian labor market has intensified, often with emotions running high.

Business | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 16:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

The Weather in Bulgaria on March 18: Showers, Snow in Mountains, Strong Winds Expected

On Wednesday, March 18, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies, according to the NIMH forecast. In southern regions, scattered rain showers are expected in the afternoon, while the mountainous areas will see light snow

Society » Environment | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Mourns Puppet Theatre Icon Slava Racheva

Slava Racheva, a defining figure in Bulgarian puppet theatre and a performer cherished by generations, has passed away, the Sofia Puppet Theatre confirmed.

Society » Obituaries | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 16:25

Bulgaria: NRA Clarifies Tax Returns - Submitted in Leva, Payments in Euros

Bulgarians are reminded that annual tax returns must be filed by the end of April, with any additional tax due to be paid in euros

Society | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 15:06

More Bulgarians Choose the Netherlands and Belgium for Higher Education

Interest among Bulgarian high school graduates in pursuing higher education abroad continues to grow, reflecting both the ongoing digital transformation of the economy and expectations for major changes in the future labor market

Society » Education | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 14:07

Greeks Flock to Bulgaria for Cheaper Gas and Holiday Meat

Reports from the border between Greece and Bulgaria show a growing trend of Greek citizens traveling to Bulgaria to take advantage of lower gasoline prices, with differences reaching up to 50 cents per liter.

Society | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 11:21

Cloudy Tuesday Ahead for Bulgaria with Rain and Mountain Snow

On Tuesday, much of Bulgaria will remain under considerable cloud cover.

Society » Environment | March 16, 2026, Monday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria