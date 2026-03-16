Trump Pressures Allies to Secure Strait of Hormuz as War With Iran Expands Across the Region

The war involving the United States, Israel and Iran continues to widen its regional impact, with growing pressure on key global shipping routes and rising tensions among international allies. Washington is intensifying efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway crucial for global oil supplies, while fighting has expanded beyond Iran’s borders and into neighboring countries.

US President Donald Trump has stepped up calls for a multinational effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively been blocked since the conflict began following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he had demanded that roughly seven countries join a coalition aimed at ensuring safe passage for oil tankers through the narrow maritime corridor.

In comments to the Financial Times, the US president warned that NATO could face a “very bad” future if its allies refuse to help restore shipping through the strait. Trump argued that countries heavily dependent on Middle Eastern oil should take responsibility for protecting the route. He also signaled pressure on China, saying he could postpone a planned summit later this month with Chinese President Xi Jinping if Beijing does not assist in efforts to secure maritime traffic.

Despite the strong rhetoric, Trump’s appeal has so far produced limited results. Several governments have shown reluctance to become directly involved in protecting vessels in the volatile region. Australia and Japan both indicated that they have no immediate plans to deploy naval forces to the strait.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told parliament that Tokyo had not made any decision to send escort ships and was still examining what actions might be possible within Japan’s legal framework. Australia’s Transport Minister Catherine King also confirmed that Canberra would not dispatch a vessel to the waterway, despite acknowledging the strait’s global importance.

Earlier in the conflict, the Trump administration considered a plan to escort ships passing through Hormuz to shield them from potential Iranian attacks. Those plans were later set aside due to operational complexities, with Washington instead pushing for other countries to take a leading role in safeguarding the shipping lane. According to the news site Axios, Trump hopes to announce a coalition later this week that would work to reopen the passage.

At the same time, European governments are weighing their own response. Foreign ministers from European Union member states are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the possibility of strengthening the bloc’s small naval mission in the Middle East.

The EU mission, known as Aspides, was launched in 2024 to protect merchant vessels from attacks carried out by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The operation currently includes an Italian and a Greek naval vessel operating under direct command, with additional support available from another Italian ship and a French vessel.

According to EU officials, Monday’s discussions are expected to focus on encouraging more member states to contribute additional resources. However, expanding the mission’s mandate to cover the Strait of Hormuz appears unlikely for now. Diplomats have cautioned that any decision to deploy ships to the strait in the current climate would require careful consideration by ministers.

Germany has already voiced skepticism about broadening the scope of European naval operations in the region. Several governments remain cautious about the risks associated with sending warships into an area where tensions between Iran and Western forces remain extremely high.

Meanwhile, the conflict itself continues to escalate across the region. Israel announced that its forces had begun limited ground operations against the Hezbollah militant group in southern Lebanon. According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces, troops from the 91st Division have carried out targeted operations against what the military described as key Hezbollah strongholds near the border.

The Israeli military said the operations are designed to reinforce forward defensive positions and reduce threats facing communities in northern Israel. Before troops entered the area, Israeli artillery and air force units carried out strikes against a number of targets believed to be linked to Hezbollah, aiming to weaken militant infrastructure and reduce risks to ground forces.

The ground operations follow a renewed wave of Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah positions after the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran. Tehran is widely regarded as Hezbollah’s primary backer, and the conflict has increased fears that fighting could spread further across the region.

The situation in Lebanon has already triggered a serious humanitarian crisis. Approximately 830,000 people have been displaced, particularly from the predominantly Shiite regions in the south of the country. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli strikes have killed around 850 people in Lebanon since the beginning of March.

The conflict is also affecting civilian infrastructure elsewhere in the Gulf. Flights at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended early Monday after a drone strike hit a fuel tanker near the airport. The Dubai Media Office said the suspension was introduced as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger and staff safety.

Authorities advised travelers to contact their airlines for updated information on flight schedules. Police temporarily closed traffic along Airport Road and the nearby airport tunnel while emergency services responded to the incident.

Officials later confirmed that the fire caused by the drone strike had been brought under control. Dubai Civil Defense said the blaze did not spread and no injuries were reported. The incident occurred after a drone struck one of the airport’s fuel tanks, igniting a fire that was later contained.

Gulf Arab states have been under repeated missile and drone attacks since the start of the war triggered by the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Tehran has said it is targeting American facilities and military assets in the region, but attacks have also hit oil infrastructure, ports, airports, hotels and other civilian sites.

Diplomatic tensions remain high as well. Trump said the United States is holding talks with Iran but indicated he does not believe Tehran is ready to negotiate an end to the war. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the US president said contacts were taking place but declined to give details.

Iran, however, has firmly rejected that claim. The country’s top diplomat denied that Tehran had approached Washington for negotiations or expressed interest in discussing a ceasefire.

Trump also dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire for now, saying the conditions proposed for an agreement with Iran were “not good enough yet.” Iranian officials, for their part, have stated that the country has not requested a ceasefire and is prepared to defend itself for as long as necessary.

Israel has meanwhile indicated that the military campaign against Iran and its regional allies could continue for at least three more weeks. Israeli officials have rejected reports that the country is facing shortages of interceptor missiles for its air defense systems.

Despite the ongoing escalation, some US officials have suggested the conflict might not last long. The US energy secretary said the war could end within the next few weeks, or potentially even sooner.

The United Kingdom has also announced new humanitarian assistance for Lebanon as the country becomes increasingly entangled in the regional conflict. London said it would provide more than £5 million, equivalent to roughly €5.8 million, in emergency aid.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was deeply concerned by the deteriorating situation in Lebanon. She condemned ongoing Hezbollah attacks against Israel and called on the group to stop its operations immediately.

Cooper also warned that the widening conflict could have severe humanitarian consequences. She described the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians as unacceptable and said it risked creating a disastrous situation for the country.

At the same time, she welcomed commitments made by the Lebanese government, including efforts to curb Hezbollah’s military activities. Cooper also supported proposals for direct talks between Lebanon and Israel, saying dialogue offered the best chance of achieving lasting peace and security for both countries.