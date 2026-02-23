One-Bedroom or Two-Bedroom Apartment: Which Is More Liquid on the Market in 2026

In 2026 the Bulgarian residential market is shaped less by size and more by adaptability. Buyers increasingly evaluate how easily a property can later be sold or rented, not just whether it fits their two-bedroom apartmentcurrent lifestyle. That is why the classic dilemma — one-bedroom apartment or two-bedroom apartment — has become central for both investors and homebuyers browsing listings in imoti.com.

The short answer is clear: one-bedroom apartments sell faster, while two-bedroom apartments preserve value more steadily.

The reasons, however, are tied to financing behaviour, demographics and rental demand.

1. What liquidity really means in real estate

Liquidity in housing is often misunderstood as speed of sale only. In practice, it is a combination of several indicators that together show how safe a property is as an asset.

average time on market

number of inquiries per listing

price negotiation range

stability during slower periods

A liquid apartment attracts different buyer groups simultaneously. The broader the audience, the faster a deal happens and the smaller the discount required.

2. Why one-bedroom apartments sell faster in 2026

The one-bedroom apartment has become the entry point to ownership. Mortgage affordability remains the decisive factor in buyer behaviour, and smaller homes simply match more budgets.

Young professionals, first-time buyers and parents purchasing for students all operate within similar price ceilings. Because of this overlap, a single listing can generate interest from multiple directions within days. Even when market activity slows, this segment continues moving due to necessity-driven purchases rather than lifestyle upgrades.

Another key factor is decision speed. Buyers in this price range compare fewer alternatives and negotiate less aggressively. The property solves an immediate housing need, so the transaction cycle shortens significantly.

3. Why two-bedroom apartments hold value better

Two-bedroom homes serve a different purpose. They are rarely temporary purchases and are usually connected to long-term life planning — cohabitation, remote work or starting a family. Because owners expect to stay longer, supply remains naturally limited.

This creates a stabilising effect. Even when transaction volume drops, sellers are less pressured to reduce price. The property is not easily replaceable, and buyers searching in this category are typically financially prepared.

The result is a slower sale but a narrower negotiation margin. Over time, this protects value more effectively than rapid turnover segments.

4. Rental demand patterns in 2026

Remote and hybrid work significantly changed tenant priorities. A dedicated workspace is now part of basic housing comfort rather than a luxury.

students and short-term tenants prefer one-bedroom apartments

remote professionals often choose two-bedroom layouts

couples increasingly prioritise an extra room over location distance

Because of this shift, vacancy periods differ. Smaller apartments fill quicker, yet larger ones maintain longer tenancy duration. From a landlord perspective, one provides faster occupancy, the other provides stability.

5. Prices and affordability trends

Market behaviour shows a clear psychological threshold. Buyers react strongly to total price, not price per square meter. Crossing a certain monthly payment level reduces inquiries dramatically.

One-bedroom apartments benefit from staying under this threshold. Even small price adjustments bring new demand instantly. Two-bedroom apartments, however, react slower to reductions but also resist decreases when conditions worsen.

This explains why smaller properties are transaction-driven while larger ones are value-driven assets.

6. Resale potential and buyer psychology

Resale is influenced by life changes — relocation, partnership or investment rotation. A property that fits multiple life stages becomes easier to exit.

One-bedroom apartments match the widest life scenarios: temporary living, rental, or first purchase. Buyers therefore view them as low-risk commitments. This perception alone increases liquidity.

Two-bedroom apartments depend on a narrower buyer profile but benefit from stronger emotional attachment. Purchasers compare fewer listings and focus on suitability rather than price alone, which protects the final deal value.

7. Investor strategies in the current market

Investors rarely evaluate properties the same way homeowners do. Their focus is predictability and exit flexibility.

short holding periods favour one-bedroom apartments

capital preservation strategies favour two-bedroom apartments

Yield differences are usually marginal, but exit timing differs greatly. Smaller units rotate faster in portfolios, while larger ones act as long-term anchors.

8. Behaviour during slower market cycles

When credit conditions tighten, affordability becomes dominant. Transaction numbers shift toward lower budgets first, which supports activity in smaller properties.

However, price corrections affect them earlier because they are sensitive to financing access. Larger apartments react later but maintain pricing better due to limited supply pressure. This creates a paradox: higher liquidity but higher volatility for small homes, lower liquidity but higher stability for larger ones.

9. Final comparison: speed vs stability

The difference between the two property types is not quality but function. One is transactional, the other strategic. A buyer choosing speed and flexibility will experience easier resale with a one-bedroom apartment. A buyer choosing predictability and long occupancy will experience safer value retention with a two-bedroom apartment.

In 2026 liquidity depends on how many life situations a property can serve. Smaller apartments win in transaction speed because they fit more financial scenarios. Larger apartments win in price stability because they fit long-term living needs.

The smarter decision is not universal — it depends on whether the priority is quick exit or long-term security. Comparing active listings and observing how long similar properties remain available in imoti.com is often the most reliable indicator before making a final choice.