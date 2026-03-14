Our Readers Have Spoken: What Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Means for You

One month after Bulgaria officially adopted the euro in January 2026, our readers shared their views on how this major change will impact the country.

The results show a nation divided in expectations. The largest share, 38.8%, believes the euro will push prices up and fuel inflation, reflecting lingering concerns about cost of living, especially as recent reports show continued monitoring of price changes by the Consumer Protection Commission and the National Revenue Agency.

Close behind, 34% of respondents expressed optimism that the euro will bring greater economic stability, aligning with statements from the Bulgarian National Bank that the currency transition is proceeding smoothly and that over 89% of old leva have already been withdrawn from circulation.

Fewer readers see direct personal benefits: 10.5% think the euro will increase incomes and business opportunities, while only 1.4% expect it to reduce poverty and social inequality. Some also worry about political implications, with 8.6% saying the change could erode national sovereignty.

Meanwhile, 4.3% expect little to no effect on daily life, and 2.4% remain unsure.

On our Facebook page, readers shared their thoughts as well: “The country lost its identity taking the Euro. I personally believe that not many Bulgarians wanted the change from leva to euro.” “We need to work on changing the mentality of the people in BG. The integration with the EU structures is great, the more the better, but if the approach stays, we are not gonna see the same benefits as the others in the euro zone. Don’t be like the Greeks, look at the Irish, the Austrians, or the Baltics…” “Life goes on! With or without the leva.” “At this rate all prices will rise; in fact, I’ve started recording by how much by next Christmas?”

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