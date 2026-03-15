Euro Transition in Bulgaria: Where Citizens Can Report Price, Bank and Insurance Issues

In the first months following the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria, reports submitted by citizens and businesses continue to serve as an important indicator of how the new rules are being applied in practice. Although the overall transition to the new currency is proceeding without major disruptions, isolated cases of confusion, technical inaccuracies or possible violations still occur in everyday transactions. For this reason, institutions have kept communication channels open, encouraging people to submit signals that help authorities monitor the process and maintain transparency.

A significant portion of the signals is directed to the Commission for Consumer Protection (CPCo). Most of these concern issues such as incorrect double price labeling in both levs and euros, inconsistencies between the two amounts displayed, errors in rounding during conversion or cases where consumers suspect unjustified price increases. Typically, these are situations noticed directly by customers when comparing price labels or examining receipts. The reports do not necessarily point to widespread irregularities, but they allow the CPCo to identify specific areas where inspections may be required and to respond more quickly when problems arise.

Consumers who wish to report such issues can contact the CPC through its official channels. The commission operates a phone line at +359 700 111 22 and also receives signals via email at contact@kzp.bg.

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) reviews signals that involve potential irregularities related to tax reporting or suspected unjustified price increases linked to the currency transition. Businesses and citizens can reach the agency through its information line at + 359 700 18 700 or send reports electronically to infocenter@nra.bg.

Another key institution receiving reports is the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), which oversees the financial and banking aspects of the transition. Most inquiries sent to the central bank concern the exchange of levs into euros and the application of the official conversion rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva. Other questions involve the way double amounts are displayed in bank accounts and financial documents, as well as the conditions under which larger sums can be exchanged. These signals are important because the BNB is responsible for ensuring that banks apply the rules consistently and provide clear and accurate information to their clients.

The central bank accepts inquiries and reports through two official email addresses: notes-and-coins@bnbank.org and bnb-delovodstvo@bnbank.org.

Reports are also submitted to the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC), which regulates sectors such as insurance, pension funds and investment companies. In these cases, the signals usually concern the conversion of financial products from levs into euros. This includes questions about insurance premiums, benefit payments, pension accounts and the valuation of assets after the currency change. Complaints sent to the FSC often involve insufficient information provided to clients, unclear communication or suspicions that certain financial terms may have been altered improperly during the conversion process.

Citizens can contact the FSC by phone at +359 800 40 444 or submit written reports via email at delovodstvo@fsc.bg.

According to officials, the existence of such signals should not be interpreted as evidence of a broader problem with the euro adoption process. Instead, they represent a normal monitoring mechanism during a major economic transition. By highlighting individual cases where confusion or mistakes occur, the reports help institutions react quickly and ensure that the rules surrounding the new currency are applied uniformly across all sectors.