Vucic Claims Croatia Behind Attempted “Color Revolution” in Serbia

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 14, 2026, Saturday // 09:28
Bulgaria: Vucic Claims Croatia Behind Attempted “Color Revolution” in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claimed that Croatia was the foreign state most actively involved in what he described as an attempted “color revolution” in Serbia. He made the remarks while campaigning for upcoming local elections, using the term to refer to the ongoing student-led movement that has been demanding stronger action against corruption and calling for early parliamentary elections.

According to Vucic, Croatia was “the most directly and most engaged” among all countries in supporting the alleged attempt to destabilize Serbia. His comments come as student protests continue for a second year, with demonstrators criticizing the government and accusing institutions of failing to address corruption and accountability issues.

Local elections are scheduled for March 29 in ten municipalities across Serbia. In the campaign, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and its coalition partners are running under the slogan “Aleksandar Vucic – our family,” placing the president’s name at the center of their electoral messaging.

Speaking at a rally in the town of Aranđelovac, Vucic warned supporters that “the state is not a toy.” During the speech, he compared the student protest movement to both the Taliban and the regime of Pol Pot, drawing parallels with what he portrayed as radical and destructive forces.

The student movement first emerged after a series of anti-government demonstrations triggered by a deadly accident in the northern city of Novi Sad. On November 1, 2024, the roof of the city’s railway station collapsed, killing 16 people and sparking nationwide outrage. Protesters argued that corruption and poor oversight within state institutions were responsible for the tragedy.

Since then, students and activists have continued to organize demonstrations, insisting that the disaster highlighted deeper systemic problems within the government. Among their key demands are early parliamentary elections and broader reforms aimed at tackling corruption.

Vucic has already announced that parliamentary elections will take place later this year. His current presidential mandate is due to end in May next year, and under Serbia’s constitution he cannot seek another term after completing two consecutive terms in office.

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Tags: Vucic, Serbia, Croatia

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