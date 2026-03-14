Trump Says Iran “Totally Defeated” After US Strikes on Kharg Island

US President Donald Trump declared that Iran has been “totally defeated” following American airstrikes on Kharg Island, releasing video footage that he said shows the scale of the operation and the destruction inflicted on Iranian military assets. The images, published after the strikes, were accompanied by statements in which Trump claimed the campaign had dealt a decisive blow to Tehran and forced the country to consider negotiations.

BREAKING: Trump releases footage of US bombing on Iran’s Kharg Island, which handles 90% of the nation’s oil exports pic.twitter.com/i6liQnoNAG — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) March 14, 2026

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized media coverage of the operation, saying the “Fake News Media” refuses to acknowledge the success of the US military. According to the president, Iran is now seeking a deal with Washington, although he insisted that any proposal coming from Tehran would not meet the conditions he is prepared to accept.

The strikes targeted Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf and considered the central hub for Iran’s oil exports. Trump described the operation as the most powerful bombing campaign ever conducted in the Middle East. He said American forces destroyed every designated military objective on the island but deliberately avoided hitting energy facilities tied to Iran’s oil exports.

Kharg Island plays a crucial role in Iran’s economy, serving as the export terminal for the majority of the country’s crude oil shipments. Trump explained that the oil infrastructure was intentionally spared for reasons he described as “decency.” At the same time, he warned that the decision could change depending on Iran’s behavior, particularly regarding the security of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The president emphasized that the preservation of the oil facilities should not be interpreted as permanent restraint. He warned that if Iran, or any other actor, interferes with the free and safe passage of ships through the strategically vital waterway, the United States would reconsider its decision and could target the island’s energy infrastructure as well.

Trump had first announced the offensive late on Friday, stating that he personally ordered the US Central Command to carry out strikes that “totally obliterated” every military target located on what he described as Iran’s “crown jewel.” According to his statement, the military mission was completed with the full destruction of defensive and military installations while leaving the oil export facilities intact for the time being.

Iran’s armed forces responded with a direct warning on Saturday, threatening retaliation against energy infrastructure linked to American interests. In a statement reported by Iranian media, the military said that oil facilities belonging to companies cooperating with the United States would be “immediately destroyed and turned into a pile of ashes” if Iranian energy installations came under attack.

The threat was issued specifically in response to Trump’s statements about the Kharg Island operation. Iranian officials stressed that any strike against their energy infrastructure would trigger attacks against companies and facilities connected to the United States.

Kharg Island is especially significant because it handles roughly 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports, making it a central pillar of the country’s energy industry. Although the recent airstrikes targeted military assets on the island, the possibility of attacks on its oil infrastructure remains a key concern in global energy markets.

Elsewhere in the region, tensions continued to escalate. Explosions were reported in Baghdad after two strikes targeted Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group operating in Iraq. Security sources said two members of the group were killed in the attack, including a figure described as an important commander.

The conflict has also taken a heavy toll in Lebanon. According to the Lebanese health ministry, at least 12 medical workers died in an Israeli strike on a healthcare facility in the town of Borj Qalaouiya in the country’s south. Official data from the ministry indicates that Israeli operations in Lebanon have now killed more than 100 children. Since the beginning of the strikes on March 2, the total number of people killed has reached 773, with another 1,933 reported injured. Among the victims are 103 children, while 326 minors have been wounded.

Security concerns are spreading across the Gulf region as well. Qatar’s interior ministry announced that it had begun evacuating several key areas as Iran intensified its retaliatory air campaign against countries in the Gulf. In the central Musheireb district of Doha, residents received emergency alerts instructing them to leave the area immediately and move to the nearest safe location as a precaution.

Energy markets are also reacting to the escalating conflict. The US Department of Energy confirmed that initial shipments of oil from the country’s strategic petroleum reserve are expected to start reaching the market by the end of next week. Earlier, the International Energy Agency, representing 32 countries, announced plans to release 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in an effort to stabilize global prices.

At the same time, the Pentagon is preparing to strengthen its military presence in the region. Reports from American media outlets indicate that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has approved a request from US Central Command to deploy additional forces to the Middle East. The move reportedly involves sending an amphibious ready group together with a Marine expeditionary unit, which typically includes several warships and about 5,000 Marines and sailors.

Humanitarian concerns are also growing as the conflict disrupts one of the world’s most critical maritime routes. Tom Fletcher, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, urged all sides to ensure that aid shipments can pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, he warned that continued disruption of the waterway would make it significantly more difficult and expensive to deliver essential supplies such as food and medicine.

Shipping traffic through the strait has already slowed dramatically. Only 77 vessels have passed through the narrow corridor so far this month, highlighting the scale of the disruption to global trade and humanitarian logistics caused by the ongoing conflict.