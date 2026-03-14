“The Truth Today”: Protesters in Sofia Demand Transparency Over Petrohan-Okolchitsa Case

A protest demanding transparency and answers about the so-called "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" case took place in central Sofia yesterday, where citizens gathered in front of the Palace of Justice. The demonstration was organized by Ralitsa Asenova, the mother of 22-year-old Nikolay Zlatkov, together with relatives and friends of the other victims. Participants said their goal was to push institutions to reveal all facts surrounding the deaths of six people whose bodies were discovered in remote mountain locations in Northwestern Bulgaria earlier this year.

Police presence in the area was increased during the protest, which remained peaceful throughout the evening. Demonstrators carried yellow hearts, a symbol chosen because yellow was the favourite colour of Nikolay Zlatkov. The crowd repeatedly chanted “The truth today,” while banners with messages such as “We want the truth,” “Justice,” and “The truth will save the world” were held up. At several moments, people switched on the flashlights of their phones and observed moments of silence in memory of the deceased.

The gathering was also described by organizers as a protest for transparency and justice. It followed weeks of frustration among the families of those who died, who say they still lack access to key information from the investigation. The relatives insist that investigators present missing facts and expert findings about the deaths of Ivaylo Kalushev, Ivaylo Ivanov, Nikolay Zlatkov, Decho Vassilev, Plamen Statev and 15-year-old Aleksandar Makulev.

According to the official timeline, the first three bodies: those of Ivaylo Ivanov, Decho Vassilev and Plamen Statev - were discovered on February 2 near a lodge close to the Petrohan Pass. Six days later, on February 8, the bodies of Ivaylo Kalushev, Nikolay Zlatkov and the 15-year-old Aleksandar Makulev were found inside a camper van near Okolchitsa Peak. Forensic experts later confirmed that all six victims had died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators have so far said they are examining a scenario in which three of the men died by suicide at the lodge, while the incident in the camper involved two murders followed by a suicide. They also stated during briefings that no evidence of the presence of outsiders had been found at the locations. Nevertheless, many relatives have rejected this version of events and say the investigation appears focused primarily on the suicide hypothesis.

More than a month after the deaths, families continue to complain that they have not been given full access to the findings of the investigation. They say crucial information is still missing, including the exact time of death, possible motives and details about the victims’ final movements before they died. Some of these aspects were reportedly examined by different institutions, adding further confusion.

Speaking to the crowd during the protest, Ralitsa Asenova described the past month and a half as “unheard of and inhumane.” She said that at first the families had attempted to handle the matter quietly, but eventually concluded they could not remain silent. “We did nothing wrong, we are not criminals,” she told the protesters, explaining why the relatives had decided to bring the issue into the public spotlight.

Asenova also raised questions about the way information about the case had been communicated. She said that initially pathologists had been instructed to look for traces of semen in the bodies related to both the Petrohan and Okolchitsa scenes. Later, however, it became clear that no such evidence had been found. According to her, this discrepancy has never been adequately explained.

Earlier the same day, Asenova said that a forensic medical report she had personally reviewed indicated that the deaths at the Okolchitsa location likely occurred on February 5 or 6. She argued that the information she received differed from what had been presented publicly and from what had been shared with the families of other victims. She also maintained that several important expert reports relevant to the investigation had still not been provided to the relatives.

Addressing those gathered in Sofia, Asenova thanked citizens who had responded to her call for support. She said that before organizing the protest she had appealed to the president, various institutions, non-governmental organizations and the media, but had received no response. She also accused certain officials and politicians of spreading damaging claims about the victims, including allegations linking them to sect activity or pedophilia.

These accusations appeared in the early days after the discovery of the bodies. Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov and the head of the State Agency for National Security, Denyo Denev, publicly suggested that the deceased might have been part of a sect and connected to pedophilia-related activities. Their statements were followed by media reports about donations collected in support of the victims by public figures associated with the political coalition “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria.”

The case quickly became entangled in political disputes. Some political parties, particularly “There Is Such a People” and “Revival,” used the issue to attack their opponents, attempting to link them to alleged irregular activities connected to the deceased. Organizers of the protest insisted, however, that their initiative was not political and had only one purpose: to ensure that the truth about the deaths becomes public.

Participants called on citizens to continue pressing institutions including the Ministry of Interior, the prosecutor’s office and forensic authorities to provide complete information about the investigation. They argued that the families deserve full clarity about what happened to their relatives and why.

For many of the protesters, the central demand remained simple: the release of all data, expert analyses and investigative findings related to the Petrohan-Okolchitsa case, so that the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the six victims can finally be understood.