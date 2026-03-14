Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 13, 2026, Friday // 17:05
Bulgaria: Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

Atmospheric pressure across Bulgaria is expected to decrease slightly and will remain below the typical levels for this time of year. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear and calm in many areas. During the early morning hours, reduced visibility is likely in parts of the plains and lowlands due to localized fog. Minimum temperatures during the night will range between minus 3° and 2°, while in Sofia values are expected to be around minus 1°.

Saturday will bring predominantly sunny weather across the country. In the early part of the day, some areas in the lowlands may still experience fog or low cloud cover, but these conditions will gradually clear as the day progresses, giving way to brighter skies. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east-northeast. Afternoon temperatures will rise to between 12° and 17°, with the capital Sofia expected to reach around 14°.

Mountain regions will also enjoy largely sunny conditions. A moderate wind is forecast to blow from the east-southeast. At elevations of around 1,200 meters, maximum temperatures will reach roughly 7°, while at 2,000 meters they will hover near 1°.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning hours will again begin with calm conditions and occasional fog or low clouds. These will quickly dissipate, allowing sunshine to dominate later in the day. Winds will remain light to moderate from the east-northeast. Daytime temperatures near the coast will range between 9° and 11°. Sea water temperatures will remain relatively cold, between 6° and 9°, while wave activity is expected to be moderate, around 2 to 3 on the sea state scale.

Looking ahead to Sunday and Monday, the weather is expected to remain mostly sunny throughout the country. Winds will stay light, again from the east-northeast. During the morning hours, fog or low cloud cover may appear in eastern regions and in some valleys and lowlands before clearing later in the day. Nighttime temperatures will remain close to zero, while daytime highs will continue to range between 12° and 17°.

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Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

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