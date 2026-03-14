Middle East War Begins to Affect Bulgaria’s Tourism: Industry Hopes for Domestic Tourists

Business » TOURISM | March 13, 2026, Friday // 16:07
Bulgaria: Middle East War Begins to Affect Bulgaria’s Tourism: Industry Hopes for Domestic Tourists Photo: Stella Ivanova

The ongoing war in the Middle East is beginning to cast a shadow over Bulgaria’s tourism sector, with early signs already visible in reservations for the upcoming summer season, BGNES reported. According to representatives of the industry on the Southern Black Sea coast, the first effects are being felt through canceled bookings and growing uncertainty among international travelers.

The Israeli market has been hit the hardest so far. Hotel manager Denitsa Baharova from Sunny Beach told BGNES that cancellations from Israeli tourists are currently coming in at a significant rate. She noted that the situation shows no immediate signs of improvement and described the share of withdrawn reservations as particularly high. At the same time, she explained that the reaction varies depending on the source market.

Some markets continue to show stability despite the geopolitical tensions. Baharova pointed out that Ukraine remains active and has not shown signs of stagnation in bookings. Western European tourists, however, appear more cautious at this stage, delaying decisions or approaching early reservations more carefully while the conflict continues to unfold.

Although the sector has not yet recorded a dramatic fall in early bookings overall, the uncertainty surrounding the war is influencing both business planning and consumer behavior. Hoteliers are beginning to adjust their price strategies, but many remain hesitant to offer significant discounts due to the unpredictable conditions expected during the peak summer months.

Another factor that could influence the tourism season is the rising cost of fuel and energy. Industry representatives warn that if the upward trend in fuel prices continues and no measures are introduced to stabilize costs, holiday prices will likely increase as well. Higher operational expenses would inevitably be reflected in accommodation rates.

At the same time, some in the industry believe the situation could also create opportunities. Veselin Danev, chairman of the Bulgarian Hotel Association, suggested that if charter flights are redirected away from destinations considered riskier, Bulgaria could benefit from increased tourist flows and stronger demand for Black Sea resorts.

Local authorities are also closely monitoring developments. Sozopol Mayor Tihomir Yanakiev said that tourists and tour operators are currently acting more cautiously, but he remains optimistic that Bulgarian travelers could once again play a key role in sustaining the summer season. He called on Bulgarians to choose the domestic seaside, as many did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final outcome for the tourism sector will largely depend on how the conflict evolves and what economic consequences follow. Meanwhile, the caretaker government is assessing the potential impact on the industry. Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov confirmed that authorities are analyzing the effects of the crisis, including the decline in visitors from Israel.

Gyurov added that the government’s ongoing work on fuel prices and the broader economic repercussions of the conflict could lead to targeted support measures if necessary. According to him, the cabinet is carefully monitoring the situation and is prepared to introduce assistance for businesses and citizens should the crisis begin to significantly affect key sectors such as tourism.

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Tags: Bulgaria, Middle East, tourism

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