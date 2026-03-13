Bulgaria's Interim PM Honors MFA Team for Historic Evacuation Operation of 2,600 Bulgarians from the Middle East

Politics | March 13, 2026, Friday // 13:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Interim PM Honors MFA Team for Historic Evacuation Operation of 2,600 Bulgarians from the Middle East

Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to commend the staff of the Crisis Headquarters for their role in the recent evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from conflict zones in the Middle East and Iran. The operation, described as unprecedented in both scale and complexity, successfully relocated over 2,600 Bulgarians by air and land across multiple borders in a short period. Gyurov highlighted that the achievement reflects not only logistics and planning but also the professionalism, dedication, and quiet commitment of the Ministry’s team, which often goes unnoticed yet makes a significant impact.

Those 2,600 people are not just numbers, they are families, lives, and for us, 2,600 reasons to be proud of the work you’ve done,Gyurov said, noting that Bulgaria now ranks first in the number of people evacuated from conflict zones. He emphasized that the success of the operation is the result of the staff’s tireless efforts, often spending days away from home to ensure citizens felt safe and supported. Letters of gratitude from those rescued were cited as the clearest sign of the operation’s success and the reassurance it provided to Bulgarian citizens abroad.

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski added that the Crisis Headquarters team went beyond their usual responsibilities, demonstrating exceptional commitment and involvement in the evacuation process. She stressed that the operation not only enhanced the Ministry’s reputation but also reinforced its role in safeguarding Bulgaria’s national interests. During the visit, honorary awards were presented to Ministry employees in recognition of their contributions to the safe evacuation of Bulgarian nationals from high-risk areas.

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Tags: evacuation, Bulgaria, Middle East, Gyurov

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