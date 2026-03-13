Easter Lamb in Bulgaria Could Hit 16 Euros per Kilo Amid Domestic Shortage

For this Easter, the price of lamb in Bulgaria is expected to range between 14 and 16 euros per kilogram, according to Simeon Karakolev, chairman of the National Sheep and Goat Breeding Association, speaking on BNT. He noted that farm-level prices for live lambs are currently between 5 and 7 euros per kilogram, a cost that directly impacts retail prices.

Karakolev highlighted that the domestic supply of lamb has declined sharply, affecting availability for consumers. Last year, roughly 25,000 animals were culled in Bulgaria, a reduction he says could leave about 20,000 households without locally produced lamb for the holidays. As a result, the shortfall will likely be covered by imports, provided consumers can afford them.

Imported lamb is expected to play a bigger role in the market this year, with deep-frozen meat from New Zealand being thawed for sale, alongside supplies from North Macedonia and Romania. Karakolev criticized the state’s handling of the sector, arguing that policy decisions have contributed to the shortfall of domestic production.

Farmers also face significant administrative hurdles, with numerous regulations slowing the development of the industry. Karakolev further criticized the proliferation of organizations claiming to represent livestock breeders, calling for legislation similar to other countries that would allow only associations representing a substantial portion of producers, such as 25% of the sector, to influence national policies.