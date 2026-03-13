Bulgaria Bolsters Arsenal with 12 Advanced MARS 3 Rocket Launchers from German-Israeli Deal
Bulgaria is set to purchase 12 MARS 3 multiple rocket launcher systems as part of a broader European procurement initiative. The acquisition falls under a German-Israeli deal, which plans to produce a total of 500 rocket launchers for the German Bundeswehr, with half of these systems designated for other European partners.
The MARS 3, also referred to as EuroPULS, is built under German license by KNDS and is based on the Israeli PULS platform, a system comparable in capability to the American HIMARS. While Bulgaria initially considered acquiring U.S.-made systems, long delivery times prompted the decision to go through the German-Israeli program. According to German defense media, the total production under this agreement will yield roughly 500 MARS 3 units.
In addition to the rocket launchers, Bulgaria has also ordered IRIS-T air defense systems through the same European framework. Funding for these acquisitions is being provided via an EU loan under the SAFE mechanism, enabling the country to modernize its artillery and air defense capabilities in alignment with broader European defense initiatives.
The MARS 3 is a modern multiple rocket launcher system with a range exceeding 150 kilometers. Developed under German license from the Israeli PULS platform, it is designed to provide highly accurate, long-range fire support, similar in capability to the American HIMARS. The system is capable of rapid deployment and can fire a variety of rockets, allowing armed forces to engage targets at extended distances while maintaining mobility and operational flexibility. Its integration into the Bulgarian Armed Forces will significantly enhance the country’s artillery capabilities, providing both defensive and offensive options in line with NATO standards.
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