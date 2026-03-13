Bulgaria Bolsters Arsenal with 12 Advanced MARS 3 Rocket Launchers from German-Israeli Deal

Politics » DEFENSE | March 13, 2026, Friday // 15:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Bolsters Arsenal with 12 Advanced MARS 3 Rocket Launchers from German-Israeli Deal

Bulgaria is set to purchase 12 MARS 3 multiple rocket launcher systems as part of a broader European procurement initiative. The acquisition falls under a German-Israeli deal, which plans to produce a total of 500 rocket launchers for the German Bundeswehr, with half of these systems designated for other European partners.

The MARS 3, also referred to as EuroPULS, is built under German license by KNDS and is based on the Israeli PULS platform, a system comparable in capability to the American HIMARS. While Bulgaria initially considered acquiring U.S.-made systems, long delivery times prompted the decision to go through the German-Israeli program. According to German defense media, the total production under this agreement will yield roughly 500 MARS 3 units.

In addition to the rocket launchers, Bulgaria has also ordered IRIS-T air defense systems through the same European framework. Funding for these acquisitions is being provided via an EU loan under the SAFE mechanism, enabling the country to modernize its artillery and air defense capabilities in alignment with broader European defense initiatives.

The MARS 3 is a modern multiple rocket launcher system with a range exceeding 150 kilometers. Developed under German license from the Israeli PULS platform, it is designed to provide highly accurate, long-range fire support, similar in capability to the American HIMARS. The system is capable of rapid deployment and can fire a variety of rockets, allowing armed forces to engage targets at extended distances while maintaining mobility and operational flexibility. Its integration into the Bulgarian Armed Forces will significantly enhance the country’s artillery capabilities, providing both defensive and offensive options in line with NATO standards.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: 12 MARS 3, rocket, Bulgaria, European

Related Articles:

Our Readers Have Spoken: What Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Means for You

|

“The Truth Today”: Protesters in Sofia Demand Transparency Over Petrohan-Okolchitsa Case

|

Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria

|

Bulgaria’s Exports to EU Decline in 2025 as Imports Continue to Rise

|

Peevski Push Prevails: Bulgarian Parliament Backs Move Toward Trump’s Board of Peace

|

Middle East War Begins to Affect Bulgaria’s Tourism: Industry Hopes for Domestic Tourists

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Defense Committee Clears Way for Bulgaria to Join Trump’s "Board of Peace"

Bulgaria’s Defense Committee has moved forward with the ratification process for the country’s potential membership in U.S. President Donald Trump’s "Board of Peace"

Politics » Defense | March 13, 2026, Friday // 09:24

Bulgaria's Zapryanov and Greece's Dendias Highlight Patriot Missile Support and Joint Defense Projects

Bulgaria and Greece see significant potential to deepen cooperation in defense innovation, according to Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, following talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Sofia

Politics » Defense | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 13:33

Bulgaria's Interim Defense Minister: No American Deployment Planned

Bulgaria’s caretaker Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov assured that the United States will not seek to use Bulgarian military bases for operations in Iran, unlike the situation in Romania.

Politics » Defense | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 10:19

Bulgaria’s Air Defenses Fully Deployed Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Bulgaria has raised its air defense to combat readiness despite the overall threat level being assessed as low.

Politics » Defense | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 10:13

Greek Patriot Shield Active: Bulgaria’s Skies Now Fully Covered

Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced that the Patriot air defense system provided by Greece is already on duty and that Bulgaria currently has full air defense coverage

Politics » Defense | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria and Greece Hold Joint F-16 Training Flights in Bulgarian Airspace

Joint training flights involving the Bulgarian and Greek Air Forces will take place in the airspace of the Republic of Bulgaria, the Ministry of Defense announced.

Politics » Defense | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 09:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria