Bulgaria: Rising Fuel Prices Drive Consumers to Stock Up

Business » ENERGY | March 13, 2026, Friday // 14:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Rising Fuel Prices Drive Consumers to Stock Up

Fuel prices at wholesale bases, which supply both gas stations and agricultural producers, continue to rise steadily, prompting increased activity at fuel outlets across Bulgaria. Distributors report that customers are lining up and waiting for extended periods to fill their tanks, trying to take advantage of current prices.

Representatives of the Association of Fuel Traders, Producers, Importers, and Transporters confirmed that there is no shortage of fuel. However, many clients are attempting to secure supplies while prices are still relatively favorable. In Plovdiv, the time required to fill a tank has grown noticeably, with waits of two to three hours becoming common, according to fuel trader Georgi Panicharski, speaking to BNT.

Panicharski noted that diesel prices have already risen by 2-3 cents from one day to the next, a change that will inevitably impact retail prices. He explained that as traders who purchased fuel at earlier, lower prices deplete their stocks, subsequent purchases at the new higher rates will push the price per liter upward. “If margins between wholesale and retail remain the same, we can expect diesel to reach around 1.61 euros per liter in the short term, perhaps even higher depending on the location,” Panicharski said.

Agricultural producers are also adjusting their fuel strategies. According to Panicharski, most farmers stock up only enough fuel to cover two to three weeks of operations, depending on the capacity of their storage tanks, while maintaining required reserves in warehouses. This behavior reflects a cautious approach to supply amid ongoing market volatility.

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Tags: fuel, Bulgaria, stock up, Petrol, gasoline

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