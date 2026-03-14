Croatia Reintroduces Military Service After 18-Year Hiatus

Earlier this month, Croatia welcomed its first group of conscripts at the Eugen Kvaternik military training center near Slunj, marking the return of compulsory military service, which had been suspended since 2007. Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ivan Anušić, alongside Lieutenant General Tihomir Kundid, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Croatia (OSRH), greeted the recruits. This year, 4,000 young men spanning five age cohorts will serve in the Croatian Armed Forces.

Lieutenant General Kundid emphasized that the 18-year break had negatively affected recruitment and the age composition of reservists. He highlighted that new conscripts will gain essential skills, specialized knowledge, and practical abilities, while improving both physical fitness and mental resilience. Kundid described the training as a “rewarding and useful experience that will leave a lasting impression.”

All male citizens who turn 18 are automatically registered in the military database. This year, the call-up focuses on the 2007 birth cohort. Young men aged 19 to 30 may also be called according to specific criteria or volunteer, while women can participate voluntarily but are not subject to mandatory service.

Among 800 conscripts assigned to the Slunj, Požega, and Knin barracks, 446 volunteered, including 82 women, and 354 answered the compulsory summons. Only ten young men declined to serve. After completing medical examinations, the recruits began a two-month training program covering core military skills such as handling personal weapons, operating modern equipment including drones, and administering first aid. The curriculum also includes tactical instruction and lessons on military history, particularly the key events of the Croatian War of Independence.

The training emphasizes teamwork, collaboration, and responsibility through both individual and group exercises. Conscripts receive an allowance of around 1,100 euros, with travel expenses covered by the state. Upon completing their training, participants may choose to join the professional military or return to civilian life, where they will be assigned to the Army Reserve.

Minister Anušić noted that only 1% of young men exercised their right to conscientious objection, praising the high response rate and preparation of the conscripts. He described the program as a unique opportunity for young people to gain discipline and military expertise.

The Ministry of Defense estimates the annual cost of conscript training at approximately 23.7 million euros. Those claiming conscientious objection are exempt from compulsory service but must complete three to four months of civilian service instead.