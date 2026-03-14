Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Continue Upward Trend, Diesel Leads the Increase

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have continued to rise sharply over the past week, according to data from the Fuelo platform, as reported by BTA. The most popular A95 gasoline increased by 0.06 euros per liter, or 4.62 percent, climbing from 1.30 euros on March 6 to 1.36 euros per liter today.

Premium A98 gasoline also rose by 0.06 euros per liter, or 3.98 percent, with its price moving from 1.51 euros at the start of the month to 1.57 euros per liter. Diesel experienced the largest increase, rising 0.12 euros per liter, or 8.82 percent, from 1.36 euros on March 1 to 1.48 euros per liter, maintaining a clear upward trajectory.

Other fuels showed more moderate growth. Propane-butane increased by 0.02 euros per liter, or 3.28 percent, reaching 0.63 euros, up from 0.61 euros. Methane recorded the smallest rise, gaining 0.01 euros per kilogram, or 0.88 percent, to reach 1.14 euros per kilogram.

In response to the continuing price pressure, caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov announced yesterday that the caretaker government plans targeted support measures aimed at helping both vulnerable households and businesses manage the impact of rising fuel costs.