Turkish and NATO Defenses Intercepted a Third Missile Over Incirlik

Turkish air defenses shot down a third missile targeting Incirlik Air Base, near Adana, reportedly fired from Iran, according to Cumhuriyet. The missile was intercepted after entering Turkish airspace, with sirens heard across Adana overnight. While social media videos show fragments burning in the atmosphere, authorities have not officially commented.

Adana İncirlik Üstünde 03.32'de Patlama Sonrası çalan siren seslerinden sonra havada füze olduğu tahmin edilen bir cisim görüntülendi.



Cisim havada imha edildi Hava Savanma Sistemi mi İmha Eden @grok



#adana #patlama #deprem



pic.twitter.com/y6xrtjOKdw — ????ACA (@caca_beyy1ti) March 13, 2026

This follows previous interceptions of Iranian missiles over southern Turkey. The Turkish Ministry of National Defence confirmed Monday that NATO systems had shot down a ballistic missile over Gaziantep. No casualties or damage were reported, and Ankara emphasized its readiness to protect national airspace while urging restraint to avoid civilian harm and regional instability.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart affirmed the alliance’s commitment to defend its members, while Iran denied targeting Turkey. The incident comes amid the US-Israel war against Iran, which has sparked waves of Iranian missile and drone strikes across the region, including against Gulf countries and US-linked military bases.

Drone attacks also struck Oman and the UAE. In Oman’s Sohar province, two drones crashed, killing two expatriates and wounding others, while in Dubai, Iranian drones targeted the International Financial Center. UAE defenses intercepted the drones, though shrapnel caused property damage. Saudi Arabia shot down multiple hostile drones targeting the Embassies District and the Al-Kharj Governorate, part of ongoing Iranian assaults on the kingdom.

Experts note Iran’s strikes are strategic, targeting US and Israel-linked military and civilian infrastructure to destabilize the region and global markets. Rob Geist Pinfold, defense lecturer at King’s College London, explained that Iran is deliberately hitting multiple Gulf states to pressure Washington, viewing the conflict as an existential, do-or-die confrontation.

Turkey has deployed a US Patriot air defense system near the Kurecik NATO radar base in Malatya to strengthen defenses, which helped identify previous Iranian missiles. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the situation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, proposing a joint investigation to maintain bilateral ties, while NATO continues to monitor threats closely.

Iran’s missile and drone campaign has expanded across the Gulf, striking both military and civilian targets. NATO and regional forces remain on high alert as tensions escalate, with Tehran showing little regard for collateral damage in its effort to counter US-Israel operations.