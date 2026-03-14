Defense Committee Clears Way for Bulgaria to Join Trump’s "Board of Peace"

Bulgaria’s Defense Committee has moved forward with the ratification process for the country’s potential membership in U.S. President Donald Trump’s "Board of Peace", following a proposal by Delyan Peevski, leader of the Movenet for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) party.

The committee approved a draft resolution requiring the Council of Ministers to submit to the National Assembly a Draft Law on the Ratification of Bulgaria’s accession to the "Board of Peace", with Peevski as the submitter. The measure represents a key step toward formalizing Bulgaria’s participation in the council.

Earlier attempts to advance the proposal stalled in the parliamentary foreign policy committee, largely due to boycotts by several political forces, including the Bulgarian Socialist Party. However, GERB convened a meeting of the Defense Committee at short notice, securing a quorum and enabling the vote to proceed.

Critics argue the timing and relevance of the move are questionable. Gabriel Valkov of the Bulgarian Socialist Party highlighted that rising oil prices are directly affecting vulnerable groups in Bulgaria and called joining the council an inadequate response to the country’s economic challenges. He also emphasized that a caretaker government and a parliament facing imminent dissolution cannot responsibly make a major geopolitical commitment.

The agreement with Trump was initially signed by Rosen Zhelyazkov while his government was in resignation, without consultation with parliament or other state institutions. Full membership in the "Board of Peace" now hinges on parliamentary ratification, which remains the final step for Bulgaria to formally join the initiative.