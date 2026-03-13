Did Iran’s Allies Down a U.S. Air Force Plane? KC-135 Goes Down in Iraq

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq on Thursday while taking part in Operation Epic Fury, the name given by the Pentagon to American military operations connected to the war with Iran. U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident, stating that the aircraft went down in friendly airspace and that rescue operations were underway. Officials stressed that the crash was not caused by hostile fire or by friendly fire, although two aircraft were involved in the incident.

According to a statement from CENTCOM, one of the aircraft crashed in the desert region of western Iraq while the second plane involved managed to land safely. Authorities said the situation was still developing and that additional details would be released once more information becomes available. The military also asked for patience as investigators work to clarify the circumstances of the crash and inform the families of the service members involved.

A U.S. official told CNN that at least five crew members were on board the aircraft when it went down. CENTCOM did not immediately confirm whether any casualties had occurred, noting only that rescue efforts were continuing. Western Iraq, where the crash occurred, is a sparsely populated desert area where U.S. and coalition forces have occasionally faced attacks from pro-Iranian militias since the outbreak of the war with Iran. Most of those attacks, however, have involved drones and have primarily taken place in northern parts of the country.

Despite the U.S. military’s statement that the crash was not the result of an attack, an Iraqi armed faction linked to Iran claimed responsibility for downing the aircraft. The Islamic Resistance, an umbrella organization representing several Iran-backed militias, said it had shot down the tanker in what it described as a defense of Iraqi sovereignty and airspace. U.S. officials have not confirmed that claim.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, a key component of the U.S. Air Force’s aerial refueling fleet. Often referred to as a “flying gas station,” the KC-135 allows fighter jets and other aircraft to refuel midair, enabling them to remain in combat zones for extended periods or reach distant targets without landing. A typical KC-135 crew includes a pilot, a co-pilot and a boom operator, the specialist responsible for transferring fuel to other aircraft during flight. Some missions also include additional crew members such as navigators.

In addition to its refueling role, the aircraft can be configured to transport cargo or evacuate medical patients. Military officials did not specify what mission the aircraft involved in Thursday’s incident was performing at the time of the crash.

The KC-135 is one of the oldest aircraft types still in service with the U.S. Air Force. The design is derived from the Boeing 707 passenger airliner, and the last aircraft of this type was delivered to the military in 1965. Despite its age, the fleet has been repeatedly upgraded with new engines and other systems over the decades. According to a report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service, the Air Force maintained a total of 376 KC-135 aircraft last year, including units assigned to active-duty forces, the Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve.

Thursday’s crash marks the fourth publicly acknowledged loss of a U.S. aircraft since Washington joined Israel in military operations against Iran roughly two weeks ago. Earlier incidents included the loss of three F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets that were mistakenly shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait. In that case, all six crew members managed to eject safely and were later recovered.

The growing number of incidents reflects the risks associated with the expanding regional conflict. According to the Pentagon, seven American service members have been killed in combat during the war with Iran so far, while approximately 140 others have been injured. Eight of those wounded were reported to be in serious condition.

Both U.S. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have acknowledged that the war is likely to result in further casualties before it ends, underscoring the continuing danger faced by American forces deployed across the Middle East.