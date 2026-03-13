French Soldier Killed in Iraq as Iran War Spreads Across the Middle East

The widening conflict linked to the war with Iran has claimed the life of a French soldier in Iraq, while drone attacks and missile launches continued to shake the Middle East on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that a member of the French armed forces was killed during an attack in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, marking the first French military fatality connected to the current regional war.

Macron said the soldier died in the Erbil area and that several other French servicemen were injured in the same attack. In a message posted on X, the French leader stated that the serviceman had “died for France.” He did not identify the group responsible for the strike but strongly condemned the incident, stressing that the war involving Iran could not be used as justification for attacks on coalition forces. The French army later confirmed that six soldiers who were stationed in the region to provide counterterrorism training were wounded in a drone strike. The fallen serviceman was identified as Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion.

France maintains several hundred troops around Erbil as part of the international coalition fighting Islamic State militants. The attack on the French contingent occurred only hours after another military installation in the region, an Italian base, was also targeted. Since the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran late last month, pro-Iranian factions have launched repeated attacks on areas hosting foreign troops across the Middle East.

Shortly after Macron confirmed the casualty, a pro-Iranian group in Iraq issued a warning directed at France. In a message posted on Telegram, the group Ashab Alkahf said French interests in Iraq and across the wider region would be placed “under targeting fire.” The threat followed reports that a French aircraft carrier had arrived in the area.

Meanwhile, another incident involving U.S. military aircraft occurred in western Iraq. The U.S. military said an American KC-135 aerial refueling plane crashed while a second aircraft involved in the episode landed safely. According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the crash was not caused by either hostile fire or friendly fire. One aircraft went down in the desert region of western Iraq, while the other managed to land without further incident.

The broader conflict continues to expand across the region. Early Friday, the Israeli military reported that Iran launched another barrage of missiles toward Israel. Israel Defense Forces said its defensive systems were activated to intercept the projectiles. Emergency services later reported that two people were injured in northern Israel as a result of the attack.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia faced another wave of drone activity linked to Iran. The Saudi defence ministry said its air defences intercepted a total of 28 drones. According to official statements, 12 drones were shot down after entering Saudi airspace. Earlier waves of nine and then seven drones were also destroyed by Saudi forces in separate engagements.

Saudi authorities have recently reported multiple drone attempts targeting the country, including several directed toward the strategic Shaybah oil field earlier this week. Iran has repeatedly threatened to disrupt global energy infrastructure following the U.S. and Israeli strikes that began at the end of February. Those initial attacks killed Iran’s supreme leader and triggered the broader regional war now unfolding.

The escalating confrontation has already had a major impact on global energy markets. Iranian retaliatory missile and drone attacks have effectively halted much of the tanker traffic moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil normally passes.

Despite a record coordinated release of strategic oil reserves by consuming countries, crude prices have remained above 100 dollars per barrel. The International Energy Agency has warned that the conflict could produce the largest supply disruption the global oil industry has ever faced.

Reports from Iran itself also indicated continuing violence. Iranian media said new explosions were heard in the capital, Tehran, suggesting that the military campaign remains active. The fighting shows little sign of slowing as casualties mount and economic concerns deepen.

Iran’s newly installed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, whose father was killed during the opening air strikes on February 28, vowed on Thursday that Iran would avenge the deaths caused by the attacks. According to Iranian state television, the new leader promised retaliation for what he described as the blood of Iranian victims. Khamenei himself was reportedly wounded during the original strike on his father’s compound, although details about his health and location remain unclear.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Khamenei to publicly appear, urging him to “show his face.” Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said the military campaign against Iran was progressing rapidly. Speaking at the White House, Trump told reporters that operations were moving forward quickly and that the U.S. military remained “unsurpassed,” although he did not directly address Khamenei’s latest statements.