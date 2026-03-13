Sirens Sound at Key NATO Base in Turkey as Iran Tensions Rise

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 13, 2026, Friday // 08:58
Bulgaria: Sirens Sound at Key NATO Base in Turkey as Iran Tensions Rise

Air raid sirens were heard early Friday morning at Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey, a strategic NATO facility hosting U.S. troops near the city of Adana. The alert occurred at around 3:25 a.m. local time and lasted for approximately five minutes, according to reports from the state-run Anadolu Agency and the business publication Ekonomim. Residents of Adana, located about 10 kilometers from the base, were awakened by the sound of the sirens.

Authorities have not issued an official explanation for the incident. However, media reports indicate that an alert was declared at the air base. Shortly after the sirens sounded, several people shared mobile phone videos on social media showing a bright object moving across the night sky, fueling speculation that it might have been a missile directed toward the facility. Witnesses also reported hearing fire engines and security sirens across parts of the city for an extended period.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region following recent missile activity involving Iran. NATO confirmed earlier this week that its air defense systems intercepted a second ballistic missile that had entered Turkish airspace. The interception took place on Monday and marked the second such incident within five days. The first missile was shot down on March 4. Both projectiles were believed to have originated from Iran.

In response to these developments, Turkey issued a firm warning to Tehran, urging it to refrain from what it described as provocative actions. Meanwhile, the United States announced the closure of its consulate in Adana and advised American citizens to leave southeastern Turkey as a precaution.

Since the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran on February 28, Tehran has carried out strikes in various parts of the Middle East. Turkey has largely remained outside the direct line of attack, although the recent missile incidents have raised concerns about the conflict’s potential spillover.

Incirlik Air Base is one of the key NATO facilities in the region and is regularly used by alliance forces. U.S. troops are also stationed at another NATO site in Turkey, the Kürecik base in the country’s central region. A Patriot missile defense system was deployed there earlier this week to strengthen air defense capabilities.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has denied responsibility for the missiles that entered Turkish airspace. In a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he reportedly stated that Iran was not behind the projectiles detected over Turkey. Despite the denial, the events have intensified concerns about regional security as the conflict continues to escalate.

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Tags: incirlik, turkey, NATO, sirens

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