Iran’s New Supreme Leader Calls for Continued Closure of Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared that the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed, describing the move as an important instrument for exerting pressure on Iran’s adversaries. His remarks, broadcast on state television and translated by Reuters, mark his first public address since assuming the country’s highest religious and political office.

In his statement, Khamenei also called for the immediate shutdown of U.S. military bases across the Middle East, warning that these installations would become targets. The announcement had an immediate impact on global energy markets, with oil prices continuing to climb as tensions surrounding the strategic maritime corridor intensified. Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has largely halted since the conflict began, severely disrupting global oil shipments and pushing prices sharply upward. Iranian officials have already warned that the cost of crude could potentially rise as high as 200 dollars per barrel.

The new supreme leader took office on March 9 following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during U.S. and Israeli air strikes launched in late February. The attack targeted the elder Khamenei’s compound and also claimed the lives of several members of his immediate family. Mojtaba Khamenei himself was wounded in the strike.

Speaking about the aftermath of the attack, the 56-year-old leader vowed that Iran would seek revenge for those killed. He insisted that the country would not abandon its determination to avenge what he described as the blood of its martyrs and urged Iranians to remain united in the face of the conflict.

Mojtaba Khamenei had maintained a relatively low public profile before his elevation to the position of supreme leader, although he has long been considered one of the more conservative figures within the Iranian political establishment. Observers generally view him as even more hardline than his father.

The appointment drew criticism from Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump said he was disappointed with the decision by Iran’s senior clerics and questioned whether the new leader would be able to maintain stability, telling Fox News that he did not believe Khamenei “can live in peace.” At the same time, it remains unclear whether the White House ultimately seeks regime change in Tehran as part of its broader military campaign. Analysts have noted that air strikes alone are unlikely to remove Iran’s leadership.

The conflict itself shows no sign of slowing. U.S. and Israeli forces have intensified their air and naval attacks against Iranian military and strategic infrastructure in recent days, while Iran has escalated its response. Among the retaliatory actions have been assaults on oil tankers operating in or near the Strait of Hormuz.

Khamenei warned that Tehran would demand compensation from its enemies for the damage inflicted during the attacks. If such compensation is not provided, he said, Iran would respond by destroying their assets.