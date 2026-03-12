Bulgaria Prepares Support for Households and Businesses as Fuel Prices Rise

Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria
Atmospheric pressure across Bulgaria is expected to decrease slightly and will remain below the typical levels for this time of year. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear and calm in many areas.
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Bulgaria’s caretaker government is preparing measures aimed at easing the impact of rising fuel prices on both households and businesses. Speaking at a briefing at the Council of Ministers on Thursday, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gurov said the planned actions are designed to provide targeted support without disrupting normal market processes.
According to Gurov, the government intends to address three main challenges created by the increase in fuel costs. One of the priorities is assistance for households and citizens who may struggle to cope with the higher prices. The cabinet plans to propose direct financial support that can be transferred quickly to the accounts of eligible beneficiaries.
The prime minister explained that access to this support will depend on specific income thresholds, meaning only households that meet certain criteria will qualify. The amount of assistance is also expected to be influenced by the current level of oil prices on international markets. The government’s approach, he said, is designed to avoid interfering with market mechanisms, which could otherwise create instability or uncertainty in the fuel sector.
In addition to households, the measures will also focus on businesses. Particular attention will be given to companies involved in the supply and distribution of food products, with the goal of reducing the pressure that higher fuel costs place on their operations and logistics.
Gurov noted that an inter-institutional working group had already been formed earlier in the week to collect the necessary data and develop the proposals for the support package. The group’s task is to help the caretaker cabinet determine the most appropriate response to the current situation.
He also commented on political reactions to the government’s work, suggesting that some parties are attempting to influence the actions of the caretaker administration. Gurov said his advice to them is to focus instead on completing the legislative measures that fall within their responsibilities.
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