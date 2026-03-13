Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!

After last year’s record-breaking edition, which drew over 27,000 enthusiasts of cinema, anime, manga, gaming, comics, and cosplay, Aniventure Comic Con is returning to the Inter Expo Center on July 11 and 12, promising another weekend of excitement for fans. The festival has become a tradition for attendees, offering a shared space for people united by their passion for pop culture to create unforgettable memories.

The first headline guest announced for 2026 is Christopher Judge, best known for his iconic role as Teal’c in the cult sci-fi series Stargate SG-1. Over 200 episodes cemented his character as a fan favorite, making Judge one of the most recognized and beloved actors in the franchise. In addition to television, Judge has made a significant impact in the gaming world as the voice of Kratos, the main protagonist of the God of War series, including God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök (2022). His performance has earned numerous accolades, such as Outstanding Achievement in Character at the D.I.C.E. Awards (2019, 2023), Best Performance at The Game Awards 2022, and Performer in a Leading Role at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023.

Judge began his acting career in 1990, initially considering a path in sports before fully committing to acting. After small roles in various productions, his breakthrough came in 1997 with Stargate SG-1. Beyond acting, he has also worked as a producer and screenwriter, contributing to the scripts of several episodes in the series. Bulgarian fans will have the chance to meet Judge in person, hear stories about his most memorable roles, and gain insights into the creation of some of his most distinctive characters.

Joining Judge as a special guest is German cosplay artist Maike Huster, renowned for her expertise in crafting complex armor and costumes. Huster’s work blends 3D modeling and printing, foam construction, and special effects such as LED lighting, and she has collaborated with multiple gaming studios to bring video game characters to life. She will also serve on the jury for the cosplay competition at Aniventure Comic Con 2026.

The festival offers a broad program of activities, including cosplay, K-POP, Anime Music Video (AMV), art, and manga competitions. Bulgarian representatives of Pop Culture Hiroshima will once again participate in the cosplay contest, alongside some of the largest international cosplay events, including ECG and the YuniCon Tournament of Champions. Registration for all competitions is now open.

Tickets for the two-day event can be purchased through the official Aniventure Comic Con website at https://www.comiccon.bg and via the Eventim network across Bulgaria. Fans can look forward to a weekend filled with special guests, interactive experiences, and celebrations of all things pop culture.