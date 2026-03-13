Bulgaria: Dead Newborn Found at Sliven Landfill, Investigation Underway

Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria
Atmospheric pressure across Bulgaria is expected to decrease slightly and will remain below the typical levels for this time of year. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear and calm in many areas.
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A tragic discovery was made in Sliven, where a local resident of the "Nadezhda" neighborhood found the body of a newborn placed inside a box at the city’s landfill. The man immediately reported the case to authorities, and police confirmed they are investigating the incident.
The District Prosecutor’s Office in Sliven has opened a pre-trial investigation for intentional murder. At this stage, investigators have not determined whether the infant suffered any violence or how the child died. Witnesses at the landfill, which receives waste from across the city, reported that the baby showed visible injuries and claimed to have seen a vehicle arrive and dispose of the body.
This case follows a similarly tragic incident in Sofia in February, when municipal workers discovered the body of a newborn in a plastic bag near a playground in the Druzhba-1 residential area. Police units secured the area for inspection, and preliminary reports suggested the infant was premature, possibly born in the fifth month of pregnancy, highlighting the extremely early birth.
Over the years, Bulgaria has seen a handful of comparable cases, some with rare instances of survival. In 2024, a newborn abandoned near a waste container in a village near Dulovo was found alive, suffering from severe hypothermia and breathing difficulties, but was saved by neonatology doctors at the Silistra Regional Hospital.
A decade earlier, a boy was discovered inside a backpack placed in a garbage container in Kazanlak. Initially unresponsive, the infant was revived by emergency medics and later identified as the child of two high school students, with the mother’s family working at the Ministry of Defense.
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