Bulgarian Farm Output Rises Amid Falling EU Prices in Late 2025

In the final quarter of 2025, farm gate prices for agricultural products across the European Union declined by nearly 1.9% compared to the same period in 2024, according to Eurostat. This follows a period of steady increases in the first three quarters of the year. Bulgaria, however, saw a slight rise in agricultural prices, which increased by 0.73% over the same period.

Meanwhile, the cost of goods and services used in agricultural production, covering non-investment items such as energy, fertilisers, and feed, remained broadly stable across the EU compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. In Bulgaria, these input costs fell by 0.81%, offering some relief to farmers.

Across the EU, 15 countries recorded lower average prices for agricultural output, with the largest drops observed in Belgium (down 12.9%), Lithuania (8.2%), and Germany (6.0%). In contrast, 12 EU nations experienced price increases, including Bulgaria. Notable gains were seen in Ireland (up 6.8%), Slovenia (5.6%), and Malta (4.2%).

When examining the average price of non-investment-related raw materials, 11 EU countries, including Bulgaria, reported declines. The sharpest decreases occurred in Cyprus (2.6%), Belgium (2.1%), and Sweden (2.0%). The remaining countries recorded increases, led by Lithuania (up 4.2%), Ireland (3.3%), and Romania (2.5%).