Bulgarian Farm Output Rises Amid Falling EU Prices in Late 2025

Business » INDUSTRY | March 13, 2026, Friday // 15:36
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Farm Output Rises Amid Falling EU Prices in Late 2025 @Pixabay

In the final quarter of 2025, farm gate prices for agricultural products across the European Union declined by nearly 1.9% compared to the same period in 2024, according to Eurostat. This follows a period of steady increases in the first three quarters of the year. Bulgaria, however, saw a slight rise in agricultural prices, which increased by 0.73% over the same period.

Meanwhile, the cost of goods and services used in agricultural production, covering non-investment items such as energy, fertilisers, and feed, remained broadly stable across the EU compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. In Bulgaria, these input costs fell by 0.81%, offering some relief to farmers.

Across the EU, 15 countries recorded lower average prices for agricultural output, with the largest drops observed in Belgium (down 12.9%), Lithuania (8.2%), and Germany (6.0%). In contrast, 12 EU nations experienced price increases, including Bulgaria. Notable gains were seen in Ireland (up 6.8%), Slovenia (5.6%), and Malta (4.2%).

When examining the average price of non-investment-related raw materials, 11 EU countries, including Bulgaria, reported declines. The sharpest decreases occurred in Cyprus (2.6%), Belgium (2.1%), and Sweden (2.0%). The remaining countries recorded increases, led by Lithuania (up 4.2%), Ireland (3.3%), and Romania (2.5%).

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Tags: agricultural, EU, Bulgaria, prices.

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