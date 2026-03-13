Bulgaria Faces Proposed 5% Natural Gas Price Hike Amid Middle East Supply Disruptions

Bulgargaz has submitted a proposal to raise the price of natural gas by 5.12% for April. Should the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) approve the request, the commodity would be sold at EUR 34.27 per megawatt-hour, excluding additional costs for access, transmission, excise duties, and VAT.

For comparison, the EWRC set the March price of natural gas at EUR 32.60 per megawatt-hour, also excluding access, transmission, excise, and VAT charges. The increase in the proposed April price reflects disruptions in oil and gas supplies caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East.

These supply issues have pushed up prices on international markets, including the April natural gas futures at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub in the Netherlands and the Balkan Gas Hub, contributing to the adjustment proposed by Bulgargaz.