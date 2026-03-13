Bulgaria Faces Proposed 5% Natural Gas Price Hike Amid Middle East Supply Disruptions

Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria
Atmospheric pressure across Bulgaria is expected to decrease slightly and will remain below the typical levels for this time of year. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear and calm in many areas.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Bulgargaz has submitted a proposal to raise the price of natural gas by 5.12% for April. Should the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) approve the request, the commodity would be sold at EUR 34.27 per megawatt-hour, excluding additional costs for access, transmission, excise duties, and VAT.
For comparison, the EWRC set the March price of natural gas at EUR 32.60 per megawatt-hour, also excluding access, transmission, excise, and VAT charges. The increase in the proposed April price reflects disruptions in oil and gas supplies caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East.
These supply issues have pushed up prices on international markets, including the April natural gas futures at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub in the Netherlands and the Balkan Gas Hub, contributing to the adjustment proposed by Bulgargaz.
Fuel prices at wholesale bases, which supply both gas stations and agricultural producers, continue to rise steadily, prompting increased activity at fuel outlets across Bulgaria
OMV Petrom has announced that it will join the consortium exploring the offshore Khan Tervel gas block in the Bulgarian sector of the Black Sea, marking a significant expansion of its footprint in a region of growing strategic importance for Europe’s ener
Fuel prices in Bulgaria have continued to rise sharply over the past week, according to data from the Fuelo platform, as reported by BTA.
In Bulgaria, energy experts are calling for greater transparency in fuel pricing, focusing on the role of Lukoil Neftochim, which dominates the country’s oil market
The Fiscal Council has assessed that a 25% surge in global oil prices would constitute a moderate external shock for Bulgaria, primarily impacting the economy through higher energy import costs, rising inflation, and a potential slowdown in external deman
Bulgaria’s state fuel reserves are sufficient to cover normal consumption for the next 90 days, but domestic fuel prices continue to climb amid the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace