Bulgaria's Malena Zamfirova Undergoes Final Shoulder Surgery After Serious Ski Accident

Romania Approves US Military Deployment Near Bulgarian Border
Romania has approved a request from the United States to deploy military personnel and equipment on its territory, including facilities located relatively close to the Bulgarian border
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Malena Zamfirova has undergone another surgical procedure following her serious accident in the Czech Republic, according to Georgi Bobev, vice president of the Bulgarian Ski Federation (BFSki).
“Yesterday, she had an operation on her shoulder, and we hope this will be the final intervention,” Bobev told BGNES.
Zamfirova was injured when another skier struck her in the back at the Špindlerův Mlýn resort, where she was scheduled to compete in the World Cup. On March 9, she underwent an extensive six-hour surgery at a hospital in Graz, during which doctors repaired her fractured femur, stabilized her pelvis, and removed the external fixators that had been holding her pelvis and thigh in place. The chief surgeon reported that the procedure went very well.
Bobev added that with the surgery completed, Malena can now begin rehabilitation after a prolonged period of immobility. Her father, Anatoly Zamfirov, expects that she should be able to walk without crutches and start active recovery within approximately six months.
Regarding her potential return to Bulgaria, Bobev explained that hospital staff initially indicated she might be discharged in three weeks. “So far, only one week has passed. We have not yet discussed her transport home. The Federation is ready to provide any necessary support, but we first need to reach that stage,” he said.
“Every day we hope and pray for Malena to make a full recovery,” Bobev concluded.
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