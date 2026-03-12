Bulgaria to Increase Public Service Subsidies by 5%, Totaling 31 Million Euros

Politics | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 16:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Increase Public Service Subsidies by 5%, Totaling 31 Million Euros

The Bulgarian government will approve a 5% increase in subsidies for several public service organizations, including BDZ-Passenger Transport (Bulgarian State Railways), NRIC (National Company Railway Infrastructure), the Bulgarian Posts, and municipal urban transport systems. The additional funding, totaling 31.3 million euros, will be allocated as a one-time measure under the current extended budget law.

Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski, speaking at a Council of Ministers briefing alongside Transport Minister Korman Ismailov, noted that discussions with trade unions had focused on a 5% wage increase for workers in certain sectors. Klisurski emphasized that the sum of 31.3 million euros is intended to provide immediate support, while broader discussions on subsidies will be part of the regular budget planning.

Transport Minister Ismailov detailed that the total planned support amounts to roughly 14.85 million euros, including over 800,000 euros for BDZ, more than 9 million for NRIC, and transfers to municipalities exceeding 11.44 million euros. Subsidies for intra-city passenger transport are over 5 million euros, while additional support to the Sofia metro system reaches 5.65 million euros. He also acknowledged tensions in post offices and stressed that reforms would be prepared to address their concerns.

Plamen Dimitrov, president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, described the measure as belated but important to partially compensate for last year’s inflation. He highlighted ongoing challenges in urban transport, noting that workers continue to demand a 15% annual wage increase. According to Dimitrov, current municipal management, including in Sofia and Varna, lacks predictability, with agreements on salary increases achieved only in Ruse so far.

Petar Bunev, chairman of the Union of Railway Workers in Bulgaria, added that the market indicates the state would need to allocate over 200 million euros for subsidies, while the current support of 120 million euros has been insufficient for the second consecutive year. He explained that the Public Service Plan will provide additional financing, including funding for new rolling stock, emphasizing that private operators now reflect the true cost of services. “Better a sparrow in the hand than an eagle in the sky,” Bunev remarked, underlining the importance of immediate support.

Finance Minister Klisurski concluded that the 31.3 million euros will be made available immediately after the decision is promulgated, expected to be effective from tomorrow.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BDZ, funding, Bulgaria, increase

Related Articles:

Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria

Atmospheric pressure across Bulgaria is expected to decrease slightly and will remain below the typical levels for this time of year. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear and calm in many areas.

Society » Environment | March 13, 2026, Friday // 17:05

Bulgaria’s Exports to EU Decline in 2025 as Imports Continue to Rise

Bulgaria recorded a decline in exports to European Union countries in 2025, while imports from the bloc continued to rise, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Business » Industry | March 13, 2026, Friday // 16:14

Peevski Push Prevails: Bulgarian Parliament Backs Move Toward Trump’s Board of Peace

A decision obliging the Bulgarian Council of Ministers to submit a law for the ratification of the country’s accession to Donald Trump’s so-called "Board of Peace" was adopted in parliament after a vote marked by significant absences and abstentions among

Politics | March 13, 2026, Friday // 16:11

Middle East War Begins to Affect Bulgaria’s Tourism: Industry Hopes for Domestic Tourists

The ongoing war in the Middle East is beginning to cast a shadow over Bulgaria’s tourism sector, with early signs already visible in reservations for the upcoming summer season.

Business » Tourism | March 13, 2026, Friday // 16:07

Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!

After last year’s record-breaking edition, which drew over 27,000 enthusiasts of cinema, anime, manga, gaming, comics, and cosplay, Aniventure Comic Con is returning to the Inter Expo Center on July 11 and 12, promising another weekend of excitement for f

Society | March 13, 2026, Friday // 16:05

Bulgarian Farm Output Rises Amid Falling EU Prices in Late 2025

In the final quarter of 2025, farm gate prices for agricultural products across the European Union declined by nearly 1.9% compared to the same period in 2024, according to Eurostat

Business » Industry | March 13, 2026, Friday // 15:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Peevski Push Prevails: Bulgarian Parliament Backs Move Toward Trump’s Board of Peace

A decision obliging the Bulgarian Council of Ministers to submit a law for the ratification of the country’s accession to Donald Trump’s so-called "Board of Peace" was adopted in parliament after a vote marked by significant absences and abstentions among

Politics | March 13, 2026, Friday // 16:11

Bulgaria Bolsters Arsenal with 12 Advanced MARS 3 Rocket Launchers from German-Israeli Deal

Bulgaria is set to purchase 12 MARS 3 multiple rocket launcher systems as part of a broader European procurement initiative.

Politics » Defense | March 13, 2026, Friday // 15:13

Bulgaria's Interim PM Honors MFA Team for Historic Evacuation Operation of 2,600 Bulgarians from the Middle East

Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to commend the staff of the Crisis Headquarters for their role in the recent evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from conflict zones in the Middle East and Iran.

Politics | March 13, 2026, Friday // 13:30

Defense Committee Clears Way for Bulgaria to Join Trump’s "Board of Peace"

Bulgaria’s Defense Committee has moved forward with the ratification process for the country’s potential membership in U.S. President Donald Trump’s "Board of Peace"

Politics » Defense | March 13, 2026, Friday // 09:24

Bulgaria Prepares Support for Households and Businesses as Fuel Prices Rise

Bulgaria’s caretaker government is preparing measures aimed at easing the impact of rising fuel prices on both households and businesses.

Politics | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 17:02

Bulgaria Prepares 9,354 Machine-Equipped Polling Stations for April 19 Early Vote

Bulgaria has announced that a total of 11,836 polling stations will be open for the April elections, with 9,354 of them equipped with voting machines for the early voting scheduled on April 19.

Politics | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 14:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria