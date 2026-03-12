Bulgaria to Increase Public Service Subsidies by 5%, Totaling 31 Million Euros

The Bulgarian government will approve a 5% increase in subsidies for several public service organizations, including BDZ-Passenger Transport (Bulgarian State Railways), NRIC (National Company Railway Infrastructure), the Bulgarian Posts, and municipal urban transport systems. The additional funding, totaling 31.3 million euros, will be allocated as a one-time measure under the current extended budget law.

Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski, speaking at a Council of Ministers briefing alongside Transport Minister Korman Ismailov, noted that discussions with trade unions had focused on a 5% wage increase for workers in certain sectors. Klisurski emphasized that the sum of 31.3 million euros is intended to provide immediate support, while broader discussions on subsidies will be part of the regular budget planning.

Transport Minister Ismailov detailed that the total planned support amounts to roughly 14.85 million euros, including over 800,000 euros for BDZ, more than 9 million for NRIC, and transfers to municipalities exceeding 11.44 million euros. Subsidies for intra-city passenger transport are over 5 million euros, while additional support to the Sofia metro system reaches 5.65 million euros. He also acknowledged tensions in post offices and stressed that reforms would be prepared to address their concerns.

Plamen Dimitrov, president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, described the measure as belated but important to partially compensate for last year’s inflation. He highlighted ongoing challenges in urban transport, noting that workers continue to demand a 15% annual wage increase. According to Dimitrov, current municipal management, including in Sofia and Varna, lacks predictability, with agreements on salary increases achieved only in Ruse so far.

Petar Bunev, chairman of the Union of Railway Workers in Bulgaria, added that the market indicates the state would need to allocate over 200 million euros for subsidies, while the current support of 120 million euros has been insufficient for the second consecutive year. He explained that the Public Service Plan will provide additional financing, including funding for new rolling stock, emphasizing that private operators now reflect the true cost of services. “Better a sparrow in the hand than an eagle in the sky,” Bunev remarked, underlining the importance of immediate support.

Finance Minister Klisurski concluded that the 31.3 million euros will be made available immediately after the decision is promulgated, expected to be effective from tomorrow.