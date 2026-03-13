Bulgaria's Zapryanov and Greece's Dendias Highlight Patriot Missile Support and Joint Defense Projects

Politics » DEFENSE | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 13:33
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Zapryanov and Greece's Dendias Highlight Patriot Missile Support and Joint Defense Projects Dendias (left), Zapryanov (right)

Bulgaria and Greece see significant potential to deepen cooperation in defense innovation, according to Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, following talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Sofia. Zapryanov highlighted that recent unprovoked Iranian attacks on Cyprus and multiple strikes against Turkey have heightened regional security concerns.

The visit allows us, as NATO and European Union member states and close neighbors, to discuss security and defense challenges in our region,Zapryanov said. He added that both countries actively cooperate on a bilateral defense plan and stressed their ongoing concern over Russia’s war in Ukraine, which continues to destabilize Europe. He also cited operations by Israel and the United States in Iran as additional sources of regional instability.

Zapryanov expressed gratitude to Greece for swiftly agreeing to help protect Bulgarian airspace, including the deployment of a Patriot missile battery to counter ballistic threats. The ministers also addressed military mobility under the EU initiative to improve connectivity, noting joint projects with Romania and emphasizing that defense ministries should play a more active role in project design, development, and securing European financing. Special attention was given to modernization projects under the SAFE mechanism, with both ministers identifying broad opportunities for collaboration in defense innovation.

Greek Defense Minister Dendias emphasized that cooperation in defense innovation can benefit both countries and Europe at large. He noted that a Greek Patriot battery now protects a substantial part of Bulgarian airspace from missile threats, while Greek F‑16 jets cover the country against other potential threats, including drones. Dendias praised the warm reception in Sofia and highlighted Greece’s quick response to Bulgaria’s request for support amid heightened security risks linked to the war in Iran. Two Greek officers have also been sent to coordinate with the Bulgarian Armed Forces Operations Center.

The discussion extended to military mobility and joint infrastructure projects, with both sides agreeing to coordinate closely with Romanian counterparts to expedite necessary measures. Dendias also addressed reforms to the European SAFE mechanism in view of SAFE2, aligning positions with Bulgaria to streamline collaboration within the Council of Ministers and with the European Commission. He highlighted Greece’s ongoing armed forces modernization program, including the deployment of the Centaur anti-drone system in the Red Sea and near Cyprus.

Both ministers underscored that enhanced cooperation in defense innovation between Bulgaria and Greece strengthens not only bilateral capabilities but also contributes to European security. Dendias noted that communication between their defense innovation ecosystems can be mutually beneficial, providing valuable outcomes for both nations and for Europe as a whole.

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Tags: Bulgaria, greece, Zapryanov, Dendias

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