Bulgaria Prepares 9,354 Machine-Equipped Polling Stations for April 19 Early Vote

Bulgaria has announced that a total of 11,836 polling stations will be open for the April elections, with 9,354 of them equipped with voting machines for the early voting scheduled on April 19. Mobile polling stations and those located in social care facilities, nursing homes, hospitals, detention centers, prisons, and on ships flying the Bulgarian flag have not yet been fully organized, and officials encourage higher voter turnout on election day.

Preparations for the April 19 vote began before President Iliana Yotova issued the formal decree, allowing the Central Election Commission (CEC) to complete much of the preparatory work in advance. CEC Chairwoman Kamelia Neykova noted at the first election briefing that there is close coordination with the government and the prime minister, emphasizing that the responsibility for a smooth voting process is shared across multiple institutions. She expressed hope for a peaceful and responsible campaign, with mutual respect among candidates.

Registration for parties and coalitions has concluded. Out of the 15 parties that submitted documents, one withdrew, leaving 14 registered. Among 12 coalitions, two were denied registration, resulting in 10 officially approved for the elections. The "Pravoto" party withdrew its application. Initiative committees intending to nominate independent candidates must register by March 9, while changes in coalition composition or name can be made until March 14. Candidate lists for parties and coalitions must be submitted to the regional election commissions (RECs) by 5:00 p.m. on March 17.

Voter information, including the number of registered voters and their designated voting addresses, has already been published on the CEC website. The General Registry and Administrative Services (GRAO) will soon enable voters to verify their voting locations individually. From March 7, citizens will also be able to confirm whether they are correctly listed on party registration rolls. In cases where someone appears on a list without consent, complaints should be directed to the Personal Data Protection Commission rather than the CEC.

Bulgarian citizens voting from abroad can submit applications either in writing via consulates or electronically through the CEC website, with the electronic option activating at midnight and the submission deadline set for March 24. All 31 RECs have been established; only two commissions have had their composition formally agreed upon, while the remainder were appointed ex officio by the CEC. Four appeals have been filed regarding appointments in Ruse, Plovdiv region, Targovishte, and Silistra. The Supreme Court of Appeals reviewed these appeals, and decisions are pending, according to CEC spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.