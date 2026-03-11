British Embassy in Sofia Opens “Ambassador for a Day” Contest for Bulgarian Girls

Bulgarian Military Explained the F-16 Training Flights Seen Over Sofia
Training flights involving Bulgaria’s F-16 fighter jets were carried out over Sofia yesterday, with several of the aircraft seen flying above the capital.
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The British Embassy in Sofia has announced the launch of its “Ambassador for a Day” initiative, which will take place under the patronage of Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova. The president has supported the competition for the ninth year in a row, highlighting its goal of encouraging young girls across Bulgaria to engage in public life.
Girls aged 15 to 19 who wish to participate must submit a short essay by April 8, responding to the question: “If you were an ambassador for a day, how would you help make Bulgaria a safer place for women and girls—at home, online, and in public life?”
The winners will gain the unique opportunity to experience the daily work of President Iotova and British Ambassador Nathaniel Copsey. In addition, participants will meet officials from Bulgaria’s legislative and executive branches, as well as representatives from civil society and the business sector, gaining hands-on insight into public service and diplomacy.
Bulgaria has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing Iranian attacks against neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East, describing them as unprovoked and indiscriminate
Ten Bulgarian diplomats stationed in Iran have been safely evacuated to Azerbaijan, crossing the border via the Astara state checkpoint
Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosi Levi Sfari, described Iran as a persistent threat, warning that the country has openly declared intentions to destroy Israel, either through nuclear weapons or by employing proxy groups such as Hezbollah
Just a day before Bulgaria’s national holiday on March 3, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova made a striking appearance on Shipka Peak, using the occasion to openly criticize the caretaker government.
Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky has said Bulgaria is awaiting the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Middle East and stands ready to evacuate its citizens by air if conditions allow
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar praised Bulgaria’s proactive role in promoting peace and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip during a phone call with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski.
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