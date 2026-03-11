British Embassy in Sofia Opens “Ambassador for a Day” Contest for Bulgarian Girls

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 13:04
Bulgaria: British Embassy in Sofia Opens “Ambassador for a Day” Contest for Bulgarian Girls

The British Embassy in Sofia has announced the launch of its “Ambassador for a Day” initiative, which will take place under the patronage of Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova. The president has supported the competition for the ninth year in a row, highlighting its goal of encouraging young girls across Bulgaria to engage in public life.

Girls aged 15 to 19 who wish to participate must submit a short essay by April 8, responding to the question: “If you were an ambassador for a day, how would you help make Bulgaria a safer place for women and girls—at home, online, and in public life?”

The winners will gain the unique opportunity to experience the daily work of President Iotova and British Ambassador Nathaniel Copsey. In addition, participants will meet officials from Bulgaria’s legislative and executive branches, as well as representatives from civil society and the business sector, gaining hands-on insight into public service and diplomacy.

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Tags: embassy, ambassador, sofia, british

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