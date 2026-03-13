Bulgaria's Interim Defense Minister: No American Deployment Planned

Bulgaria’s caretaker Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov assured that the United States will not seek to use Bulgarian military bases for operations in Iran, unlike the situation in Romania. He made the statement during a parliamentary session, responding to reports from Radio Romania that Romanian President Nicusor Dan had requested parliamentary approval to deploy U.S. military equipment amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Zapryanov confirmed that the Greek Patriot air defense system is already on duty, providing complete coverage over Bulgarian territory. “Our air defense forces are fully prepared and actively participating,” he noted, emphasizing the readiness of the country’s defenses.

The minister clarified that these measures are precautionary and not in response to any immediate threat to Bulgaria. To further strengthen airspace protection, two additional F‑16 fighter jets will be deployed.

He also highlighted the ratified agreement between Bulgaria and Greece on cross-border operations, allowing aircraft from both nations to patrol jointly and coordinate defense efforts effectively.