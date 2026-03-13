Bulgaria's Interim Defense Minister: No American Deployment Planned

Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria
Atmospheric pressure across Bulgaria is expected to decrease slightly and will remain below the typical levels for this time of year. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear and calm in many areas.
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Bulgaria’s caretaker Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov assured that the United States will not seek to use Bulgarian military bases for operations in Iran, unlike the situation in Romania. He made the statement during a parliamentary session, responding to reports from Radio Romania that Romanian President Nicusor Dan had requested parliamentary approval to deploy U.S. military equipment amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Zapryanov confirmed that the Greek Patriot air defense system is already on duty, providing complete coverage over Bulgarian territory. “Our air defense forces are fully prepared and actively participating,” he noted, emphasizing the readiness of the country’s defenses.
The minister clarified that these measures are precautionary and not in response to any immediate threat to Bulgaria. To further strengthen airspace protection, two additional F‑16 fighter jets will be deployed.
He also highlighted the ratified agreement between Bulgaria and Greece on cross-border operations, allowing aircraft from both nations to patrol jointly and coordinate defense efforts effectively.
Bulgaria is set to purchase 12 MARS 3 multiple rocket launcher systems as part of a broader European procurement initiative.
Bulgaria’s Defense Committee has moved forward with the ratification process for the country’s potential membership in U.S. President Donald Trump’s "Board of Peace"
Bulgaria and Greece see significant potential to deepen cooperation in defense innovation, according to Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, following talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Sofia
Bulgaria has raised its air defense to combat readiness despite the overall threat level being assessed as low.
Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced that the Patriot air defense system provided by Greece is already on duty and that Bulgaria currently has full air defense coverage
Joint training flights involving the Bulgarian and Greek Air Forces will take place in the airspace of the Republic of Bulgaria, the Ministry of Defense announced.
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