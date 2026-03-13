Bulgaria’s Air Defenses Fully Deployed Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Bulgaria has raised its air defense to combat readiness despite the overall threat level being assessed as low.

The decision followed a missile launch by Iran targeting Turkey, prompting the Bulgarian military to increase the preparedness of its units. As part of the heightened alert, personnel are conducting exercises simulating attacks with cruise missiles, which could theoretically originate from Russia or Iran.

Most of the air defense positions are concentrated along the Black Sea coast. Politician Rumen Petkov noted that one of these facilities is located near Obzor, according to a report in "24 Chasa." While officials emphasize that the likelihood of a direct military threat to Bulgaria remains minimal, these precautionary measures are being actively implemented.

Bulgaria’s air defense relies primarily on S-300 missile systems, which remain capable of intercepting cruise missiles. For medium- and short-range targets, the country also maintains the S-125 and S-75 systems, legacy Soviet-era models. In 2024, Bulgaria placed orders for new German IRIS-T systems, which are expected to arrive later this year.

In addition to national defenses, Bulgaria benefits from NATO’s regional anti-missile shield, with its main base in Romania. Patriot batteries stationed in Turkey, operated by NATO personnel rather than Turkish forces, provide additional coverage. Greece has also deployed a Patriot battery near the Bulgarian border to reinforce air defense, particularly against ballistic missile threats, which Bulgaria’s current systems cannot fully counter.

Rumen Petkov publicly highlighted the deployment of anti-aircraft missile installations along the Black Sea coast during a press conference in Varna. He raised concerns about the clarity of official statements, questioning why such measures are being taken if no immediate threat exists. Petkov asked for details regarding the ownership and procurement of the equipment, recalling that Bulgaria dismantled its anti-aircraft missile units three decades ago.

He also requested information about the units involved, the extent of the operation, and the level of public transparency. Petkov suggested that downplaying these activities as mere exercises could mislead the public and negatively affect the tourism season. He urged parliamentary oversight, calling on the Bulgarian Socialist Party–United Left representative Desislav Taskov to examine the matter through the tourism committee.