Greek Patriot Shield Active: Bulgaria’s Skies Now Fully Covered

Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced that the Patriot air defense system provided by Greece is already on duty and that Bulgaria currently has full air defense coverage. Speaking to journalists in the National Assembly, he said the system began operating roughly 16 hours after Greece confirmed it would assist Bulgaria through NATO mechanisms. According to the minister, the deployment is part of broader efforts to strengthen national air defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

Zapryanov explained that Bulgaria and Greece already have a ratified agreement allowing cross-border operations between their air forces. Because of this framework, aircraft from both countries can carry out joint patrols without legal or operational obstacles. He also noted that Bulgaria and Greece operate within the unified NATO missile and air defense system, meaning that radar and surveillance information observed by Bulgarian forces is simultaneously visible to their Greek counterparts.

A new element of the cooperation involves the permanent deployment of two officers from the Greek Armed Forces within Bulgaria’s air defense structure. Their role will be to coordinate operations between the two militaries and ensure smooth communication and integration between the systems used by the two NATO allies.

The defense minister stressed that the Patriot system positioned in northern Greece provides missile defense coverage over a significant part of Bulgarian territory. He added that Bulgaria’s own air defense units are also actively involved in the operation and remain fully prepared. Zapryanov underlined that none of Bulgaria’s missiles have been transferred abroad and that all defensive systems remain fully equipped within the country.

In addition to the Patriot system, two Greek F-16 fighter jets are strengthening Bulgaria’s airspace security as part of the cooperation. Zapryanov confirmed that the Greek defense minister is scheduled to visit Bulgaria on Thursday at the invitation of the Bulgarian government. During the visit, the Greek minister will first meet with acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov before holding talks with Zapryanov.

The Bulgarian defense chief emphasized that the current measures should not be interpreted as a response to an immediate military threat against the country. Instead, he described them as precautionary steps designed to enhance the existing air defense structure and prepare for potential risks. According to him, the goal is to improve the system during peacetime by adding additional capabilities and duties rather than reacting to a direct danger.

Zapryanov was also asked whether the United States might request the deployment of aircraft or other military assets in Bulgaria, similar to Washington’s request to Romania. He replied that the Romanian case reflects bilateral arrangements between the United States and other countries and that Bulgaria has not received any such request so far.

However, he acknowledged that the government is examining the possibility of relocating American military aircraft currently stationed at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport. The idea, proposed by acting Prime Minister Gyurov, aims to reduce congestion at the civilian airport as flight traffic is expected to increase after April 15. According to Zapryanov, the issue is not urgent but is being studied, with one potential option being the transfer of the aircraft to the Bezmer military air base. Under existing arrangements, the US aircraft are allowed to remain at Sofia Airport between February 17 and May 31.

Yesterday, the parliamentary Defense Committee approved at first reading amendments to the law regulating the collection of revenues and execution of expenditures until the adoption of the state budget for 2026, often referred to as the extended budget law. Thirteen members of parliament supported the proposal, two voted against it and two abstained.

The proposed legislation would allow the Bulgarian government to negotiate and sign a loan agreement with the European Commission worth 3.261 billion euros under the Security Measures for Europe instrument, known as SAFE, which aims to strengthen the European defense industry. Any such agreement would later require ratification by parliament.

According to the bill, the European Commission intends to finalize both the loan agreement and the related operational framework in March 2026. This would allow Bulgaria to begin implementing national commitments under the SAFE program and receive advance financing amounting to 15 percent of the approved financial assistance as early as April.

One of the advantages of the SAFE instrument is that deliveries related to projects financed through the loan funds would be exempt from value-added tax. The mechanism is also linked to broader European plans to increase defense spending. Zapryanov noted that the initiative will require discussions about gradually raising defense expenditures in line with the commitments made during the NATO summit in The Hague in June 2025, where allies agreed to aim for total defense-related spending equal to 5 percent of gross domestic product. Of that amount, 3.5 percent would be allocated to core defense spending, while 1.5 percent would support related activities.

The minister added that contracts connected with certain multinational defense projects must be finalized in the coming months. For example, agreements under the ammunition project involving framework countries such as Bulgaria must be concluded by the end of May and approved by the National Assembly. Other initiatives under the SAFE program have longer deadlines for the completion of contracts.