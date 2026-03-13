Romania Approves US Military Deployment Near Bulgarian Border

Romania has approved a request from the United States to deploy military personnel and equipment on its territory, including facilities located relatively close to the Bulgarian border, according to reports by Digi24. The decision was backed by the Romanian Parliament after discussions at the highest political level in Bucharest.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan said the deployment concerns American aerial refueling aircraft together with surveillance systems and satellite communications equipment. Washington has asked to use two military facilities in the country for the temporary presence of these assets, one located in the Transylvania region and another near the Black Sea coast.

The issue was discussed during a meeting of Romania’s Supreme National Defense Council, which focused on the security situation in the Middle East and the ongoing war involving Iran. Among the locations mentioned for the possible deployment is the Mihail Kogălniceanu air base near the city of Constanta. According to the Romanian president, the equipment requested by the United States is defensive in nature and is intended to strengthen Romania’s security environment.

Nicusor Dan emphasized that Romanians should not be concerned by the decision. In his words, the equipment and aircraft would serve to improve national security rather than signal any direct involvement in combat operations. He also pointed out that the move reflects broader cooperation with the United States and noted that similar defense arrangements exist between Washington and other NATO member states.

The president explained that the proposal required parliamentary approval and was expected to be debated by lawmakers later in the day before the final decision was adopted.

During the same meeting, officials also discussed the political and diplomatic aspects of the Middle East conflict. Dan said Romania, together with European partners, is attempting to help de-escalate the war through diplomatic channels. He also reported that nearly 5,700 Romanian citizens have so far been brought back home from the Middle East with assistance from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.